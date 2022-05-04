Pan out for a moment.
Take a beat. Rummage around to find your seldom-used logic lenses and look through them at Jordan Addison’s situation.
I know, I know. It’s hard to do today, when everything is so knee-jerk, so in-your-face, like the phone you’re holding up to it while consuming that instant’s news on whatever topics the algorithms say interest you.
Logic is what this trending topic demands. And, from the little we know about Addison — an electric former Tuscarora High football star who last week became the pivot point for the entire intense college football world — that’s probably what he’s using.
He’s assessing the big picture and considering his options. Almost like he’s surveying the open field, football in hand.
He doesn’t have to be nearly as sudden here with this decision.
On Sunday, Addison entered the NCAA transfer portal. He’d be wise to draw this out, take his time, choose carefully with guidance from his representation.
Sure, this approach will upset a University of Pittsburgh fan base that naturally came to adore Addison over the past two years — not to mention a wider audience of rabid followers that, extrapolating from his crossroad, hate the thought of their teams losing superstars like him thanks to so many new options that finally benefit these “student-athletes.”
But it’s the right thing for him to do.
Last week, rumors and speculation swirled when word leaked that Addison was weighing his options.
USC was mentioned. The idea of a name, image and likeness (NIL) windfall was floated as the lure. Tampering was suggested. Pitt fans cried foul. Other college football fans wailed about the broad repercussions.
“COLLEGE FOOTBALL IS RUINED!”
All because a 175-pound dynamo has dared to ponder his future?
Overnight, Addison became the test case for big-time college sports in the NIL age. There might be questions about how everything went down as he decided to enter his name into the portal, potentially leaving a Panthers team whose records he broke while helping them win the 2021 ACC championship.
But there’s no question about this:
Under current NCAA policies — which now allow him to play for his new school without sitting out a year, and of which there are few governing NIL compensation — Addison has earned the right to essentially declare himself a free agent.
After entering the portal, he can hold out his receiver’s gloves to see which university “collective” — bands of boosters who pay recruits and transfers to play for their schools under the guise of NIL endorsements — wants to fill them with the most cash.
Such a scenario has not been reported or confirmed. There’s no reason to believe that’s what he’s doing.
But he could if he wanted to.
And who could blame him?
Addison’s mother told me in 2021 that he sees everything as a challenge. If so, he may consider this transfer a challenge to make a move that will best ready him for the next level while also, perhaps, provide him with financial insurance should something very bad happen before he gets there.
We’re talking about a young man who, if he maintains his faculties while playing one more year of a dangerous college sport, stands to become life-altering rich thanks to skills that thrilled so many Pitt fans over the past two years.
Let’s review what has happened at Pitt since early December as Addison wrapped up his Biletnikoff Award-winning, 100-catch season.
In early December, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple resigned (he’s since become the OC at Nebraska). Later that month, wide receivers coach Brennan Marion left for the same job at Texas. Last week, Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett was taken in the first round of the NFL draft.
By my count, that’s the guy who designed an offense and called plays to get Addison the ball, the guy who helped teach him how to get open so he could get the ball, and the guy who got him the ball.
All gone from Pitt.
Those seem like some key figures in the development of a phenom already projected as a high first-round pick in the Way Too Early 2023 Mock Drafts.
Addison’s potential interest in USC could be tied to his reported friendship with Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, who also grew up playing in the Washington, D.C., area.
But Southern Cal would be just one of many suitors lining up to vie for Addison. The Athletic reported Wednesday that he is currently in California working out with Bryce Young.
You may know Young as Alabama’s Heisman Trophy-winning sophomore quarterback.
Draw whatever conclusions you want from that news.
On Tuesday, it was reported that a task force of university administrators would be drafting guidelines, sped to NCAA approval, that would eliminate the influence of collectives on prospective players.
No matter what, though, it’s a new dawn in college football. The “student-athletes” finally have more freedom to move around, and power to leverage their celebrity.
That’s a good thing.
Angry Pitt fans can do nothing to stop Addison, and their reaction this week might be closing the door for good on him returning to the Panthers, which is reportedly still on the table for him. Point is, if Addison wants to leave, he will — even if it’s somehow proven that USC made illegal contact with him before he was in the portal, like the Panthers claim.
It’s not like that would be some kind of great injustice to the sanctity of the sport, or much of a smudge on his reputation given the newness of this frontier.
Don’t feel sorry for college football. We’ll ensure it continues raking in mounds of money.
Meantime, Addison is 20 years old. If not for another archaic NCAA rule that prevents football players from becoming eligible to turn pro until three years after they’ve left high school, he’d be on an NFL roster right now.
The kid who wore No. 3 at Pitt should absolutely be looking out for No. 1. He appears to be as good at canceling noise as he is at snatching passes and dodging defenders. So he should forget everyone else.
If you have a problem with what Addison is doing during this uncharted time in his sport, you should don those logic lenses. While you’re at it, you should also attempt something else that’s rarely done today.
Put yourself in Jordan Addison’s cleats.
