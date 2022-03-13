Cara Consuegra, a Linganore High School graduate, guided UNC Charlotte to the NCAA tournament for the first time in her 11 years at the helm as the 49ers beat Louisiana Tech 68-63 in the Conference USA championship game on Saturday night in Frisco, Texas.
The 49ers (22-9) got the No. 14 seed in the NCAA tournament’s Bridgeport Region and will face. No. 3 Indiana (22-8) on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The NCAA berth, Charlotte’s first since 2009, is the latest accomplishment for Consuegra. She became Charlotte’s all-time leader in coaching wins this season and guided the 49ers to the C-USA regular season title.
In Saturday’s conference championship game, Charlotte trailed 28-19 at halftime but was tied heading into the fourth quarter. Conference Player of the Year Octavia Jett-Wilson led the 49ers, finishing with 31 points.
