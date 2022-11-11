In a men's basketball game that saw the biggest lead by either team at seven points, Coppin State made the final run to escape with the 83-78 victory over Mount St. Mary's on Friday in Baltimore at the Physical Education Complex Arena.
Trailing 71-65, the Mount's Josh Reaves connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the score at 71-71 with 2:41 remaining. Coppin State answered with a Justin Steers post move and a Justin Wilson bucket for a 75-71 lead with 1:33 left.
The Mount cut the deficit to two on a Malik Jefferson basket, but Winston answered on the other end to make it 77-73. The Mount's Jalen Benjamin hit a pair of free throws with 40 seconds on the clock, but Winston again answered, this time a dunk to make it 79-75. Benjamin hit 1-of-2 at the line to make it 79-76, but Coppin State's Steers and Sam Sessoms each hit 1-of-2 at the line to make it 81-76.
Benjamin paced the Mount with 23 points, while Dakota Leffew added a career high 17, hitting four 3-pointers.
The Mountaineers' George Tinsley contributed 13 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Frantisek Barton made his second collegiate start, notching a career high nine points while adding six boards, with Jefferson tallying six points and 11 rebounds. Reaves, making his first appearance of the season, added eight points.
Sessoms led all scorers with 28 points while adding five rebounds and five assists. Steers chipped in a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Coppin STate's Nendah Tarke finished with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks in the win.
Mount St. Mary's started with the early lead on buckets from Barton and Tinsley. The Eagles responded with a 12-2 surge to take a six-point lead. Leffew began to catch fire with a pair of 3-pointers that helped the Mount even the score at 14-14, and two more Leffew triples pushed the Mount ahead 24-20 with eight minutes left in the half.
The Eagles answered with a 7-0 run, but a Benjamin 3-pointer evened the score again at 27-27. With the score even at 29-29, Coppin State's Tarke hit a 3 and Blue added a bucket off a steal for a 34-29 lead. Benjamin then hit a 3-pointer to cut the Mount's deficit to 34-32 at the half.
The Mount returns to action on Tuesday for the home opener against McDaniel. Tipoff at Knott Arena is at 7 p.m.
NOTES: It was the Mount's first loss to Coppin State in eight all-time meetings. … This was just the second meeting between the teams in Baltimore. … The Mount defeated Coppin State 69-60 in the NCAA Opening Round game in 2008.
