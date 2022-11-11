In a men's basketball game that saw the biggest lead by either team at seven points, Coppin State made the final run to escape with the 83-78 victory over Mount St. Mary's on Friday in Baltimore at the Physical Education Complex Arena.

Trailing 71-65, the Mount's Josh Reaves connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the score at 71-71 with 2:41 remaining. Coppin State answered with a Justin Steers post move and a Justin Wilson bucket for a 75-71 lead with 1:33 left.

