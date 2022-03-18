With four of Frederick Community College’s regular starters nursing injuries, Friday’s game against Community College of Allegheny County allowed the Cougars to get their freshmen valuable at-bats.
Even with the changes, No. 9 FCC (13-1) kept rolling. The host Cougars dug into their bench and battered the Wild Cats, pulling away for a 10-2 victory Friday afternoon.
“You need to absorb injuries. … Our guys that came in to take their place did their job,” coach Rodney Bennett said. “It’s good to play non-league games, so to speak, to get these guys work, and that’s going to help us down the line.”
The dominant performance is a testament to the depth that has kept FCC a top junior college program for so long and has it trending toward a return to the NJCAA Division II World Series for the second straight year.
That wealth of young talent has been boosted by the return of 19 players from last year’s team, giving the freshmen a guiding light and fortifying the Cougars’ position as a Mid-Atlantic District power.
“We try to take the pressure off them because we don’t want them to get in the game and be nervous that if they mess up, that it’s over for them,” shortstop Justin Acal said. “We pound it on them that, ‘You’re ready for this moment. You do everything you’re supposed to do and when you come in, you’re going to get the job done.’ And they’ve shown us they can do that.”
Acal, a Tuscarora graduate, received that advice from the team’s older players when he was a freshman. Now in his third year with FCC, he is passing on that positive energy as a mentor to younger teammates.
He’s a vocal leader, even when he’s having a mediocre day at the plate like he did Friday — 1-for-4 with a single and a walk. Acal steadied his teammates after CCAC tied the game at 2-2 in the third inning, leading to eight unanswered runs across the next four innings.
That also helped settle down Kade Briesblatt. The true freshman made his first college start Friday and tossed a steady six innings, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out four.
“Coming out here and getting the start, getting the job done, felt great,” Briesblatt said.
He was followed by fellow freshman Luke Nelson, who pitched three scoreless frames. Those two will be critical pieces as the season progresses and the Cougars’ depth is challenged, Bennett said.
Offensively, Austin Massey stepped up as designated hitter with Nicco German out and kickstarted a five-run fifth inning with a single. Second baseman Aidan Masters posted three RBIs, opening the scoring with a triple and then bringing home two with a fifth-inning single. And center fielder Joshua Wilson knocked out Wild Cats starter Zachary Gift later in the frame with a bloop two-run double.
Many of those knocks came with two outs, the type of clutch hitting that will benefit FCC and its young bats as its schedule toughens.
Even with Friday’s success, the victory was just one step in the Cougars’ march back to the World Series. FCC showcased its depth and the strides its freshmen have made just a quarter of the way through the regular season, something Bennett attributes to their selfless mindset.
“The message we always send is, as soon as you realize that you’re part of something that’s bigger than you are, success is unlimited,” Bennett said. “I think those guys are buying into that.”
