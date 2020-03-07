After being blown out by Community College of Beaver County by 46 points during the regular season a month ago, the Frederick Community College men’s basketball team came back with a postseason shocker against the top-seeded Titans on Friday.
The Cougars’ CJ Williams sank two foul shots with 12 seconds to go in the game, then held on for a 79-78 upset win in the opening round of the NJCAA Division II Region XX Tournament at Howard Community College.
“The team played hard, physical and together,” FCC coach Chris Lewis said in a press release. “They knew that we are playing for the same opportunity to be one game closer to a national tournament bid.”
Friday’s win puts the eighth-seeded Cougars (13-16) into Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. regional semifinals against No. 4 seed Community College of Baltimore County-Dundalk, which defeated No. 5 seed Potomac State on Friday. The Cougars defeated CCBC-Dundalk 73-68 in a regular season on Feb. 26 at Dundalk.
CC Beaver County routed FCC 98-52 on Feb. 1 at FCC. The Cougars squeezed into the eighth and final regional tournament spot with an 80-77 win over Chesapeake College last Saturday.
FCC battled with the Titans the entire game Friday, holding a 36-32 lead at halftime. The lead went back and forth through most of the second half.
With 5 minutes, 5 seconds to go in the game, CC Beaver County opened up a 64-59 lead on a 3-pointer from Simeon Fryer. FCC’s Christian Knox pulled up with a 3-pointer of his own at the 4:56 mark, putting the Cougars within two.
The Cougars tied the score 64 with a Devon Knaub layup with 4:28 left on the clock. A Domantas Sakickas layup with 4:05 to go gave FCC a 66-64 lead.
The Titans came back to tie the score 70-70 with 2:03 on the clock, on a jumper from Rasheed Browne. The Cougars responded with five straight points over the next 40 seconds for a 75-50 advantage.
FCC never trailed again but had to hold its breath in the final 12 seconds.
After Williams’ two foul shots gave the Cougars a 3-point lead, the Titans’ Elijah Kiah-El missed a 3-point shot with less than 3 seconds to go.
Yazid Powell grabbed the offensive rebound and made a tip-in with 1 second on the clock. After a CC Beaver County timeout, FCC inbounded the ball successfully and ran out the clock.
“We came into this game feeling great,” FCC’s Juwan Burnett said in the press release. “My team and I buckled down and got prepared for a dogfight. We prepared all week and stayed together, even when the game was going downhill.”
Burnett finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Sakickas had 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Christian Knox had 13 points and six assists for FCC. Williams had 10 points and four assists.
