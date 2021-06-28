Maryland basketball’s Darryl Morsell will play his final season at Marquette, he announced Monday. After last season ended, the 6-foot-5 guard from Baltimore announced that he planned to enter the transfer portal while also exploring professional opportunities.
Morsell played four seasons for the Terrapins but had an extra year of eligibility because of the NCAA’s waiver for athletes whose seasons had been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Morsell, the 2021 Big Ten defensive player of the year, led the Terps through a late-season turnaround in 2020-21. Maryland only earned a No. 10 seed in the NCAA tournament, but Coach Mark Turgeon’s group reached the second round by defeating Connecticut. The Terps season ended with a blowout loss to second-seeded Alabama.
Morsell has been a defensive force for Maryland throughout his career. He finished his time at Maryland with 108 starts, and he’s 14th on the school’s all-time list with 3,542 career minutes. Late last season, Morsell scored his 1,000th career point before finishing the season as one of only 16 players in school history to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 100 starts. Morsell at times played through injuries and was described by his teammates and coach as the heart of the team.
As a senior, Morsell averaged 9.0 points per game, the fourth-highest mark on the team. He recorded a team-high 89 assists and also grabbed 4.0 rebounds per game. Morsell finished his Maryland career shooting 45% from the field, and his most memorable moment came at Minnesota during his junior season. Morsell, who wasn’t one of the team’s go-to shooters, hit the game-winning three-pointer with 1.9 seconds remaining. The Terps went on to win a share of the Big Ten regular season title before their high hopes for the NCAA tournament were dashed by the cancellations prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Darryl gave the University of Maryland everything he had for four years and we are eternally grateful for his commitment to our program,” Turgeon said in a statement. “. . . All Darryl cared about was winning. In four years, he helped lead us to a Big Ten Championship and three NCAA Tournaments, in addition to scoring 1,000 points and earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. More importantly, he gained the adoration of Maryland fans for his leadership, grit and toughness. We will deeply miss Darryl and his parents, Duane and Carolyn, but they will always have a home in College Park.”
Morsell earned his undergraduate degree in three years and pursued a master’s degree during last season. He’ll join former Maryland assistant coach DeAndre Haynes at Marquette and should be poised to have a large role there during Shaka Smart’s first season as the head coach.
Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala, both rising senior guards who are exploring professional opportunities this offseason, have not announced whether they will return to Maryland for the 2021-22 season. But if both decide to play their senior seasons, there would have been a shortage of starting spots if Morsell had wanted to return. Turgeon landed two transfers expected to start immediately — point guard Fatts Russell from Rhode Island and center Qudus Wahab from Georgetown. Starting forward Donta Scott will be back next season, so with a possible return of Wiggins and Ayala, that group would probably round out the starting lineup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.