A strong defensive effort fueled Mount St. Mary’s to a 65-50 win over visiting Central Connecticut on Sunday afternoon in a Northeast Conference men’s basketball game.
Mezie Offurum posted 14 points and eight rebounds to lead the Mount to its third consecutive victory.
The Mount (8-10, 4-4 NEC) took control early on the strength of a 10-0 run.
Offurum started the run by converting a three-point play after grabbing an offensive rebound. Nana Opoku followed with his own traditional three-point play when he was fouled while hitting a floater in the lane. Offerum converted a bucket in the paint, and Dakota Leffew’s driving lay-up closed out the run.
Central Connecticut (4-16, 2-6 NEC) cut the deficit to eight (31-23) early in the second half, but would get no closer the rest of the way.
Leffew and Thomas connected for back-to-back 3-pointers to stretch the advantage back to 14 at 37-23.
Offurum, who matched his career high of 22 points on Friday night against Sacred Heart, enjoyed another strong performance. He averaged 18 points and 6 rebounds in the Mount’s pair of wins this weekend.
Leffew added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists off the bench in the victory. It is his fifth double-figure scoring game of the season. DeAndre Thomas was the third Mountaineer in double figures, finishing with 10 points and four rebounds while connecting on all three of his 3-point attempts.
Thomas is now shooting 44.0 percent from beyond the arc this season. Frantisek Barton chipped in a season-high eight points with Opoku and Benjamin each scoring seven in the victory.
Davonte Sweatman was the lone Central Connecticut player in double figures with 12 points.
Defense has keyed the Mount’s three-game win streak.
The Mountaineers are holding the opposition to 53 points per game and 37.3 percent shooting from the field over the three games.
On Sunday, the Mount held Central Connecticut to 38.3 percent shooting from the field, including 7-of-23 in the opening half that saw the Blue Devils score just 16 points.
Mount St. Mary’s is back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday with a road game at Fairleigh Dickinson.
Hood 82, Widener 71CHESTER, Pa. — Mason Wang scored 24 of his game-high 32 points in the second and the Hood College men’s basketball team closed the game with a 23-10 run to defeat Widener on the road Saturday.
Wang had his third 30-point game of the year, hitting 7-of-10 from 3-point range and 9-for-10 at the free throw line. He also led the Blazers with seven rebounds and six steals. The senior became the first player in program history with over 1,700 points and became the second to make 400 career free throws.
Bryce Butler and Evan Wang each scored 16 points. Butler was a perfect 4-for-4 on 3-point tries and hit all four his free throws. Wang had five assists and sank 4-of-4 at the foul line.
Women’s Basketball
Mount St. Mary’s 71, Central Connecticut 60
Building as much as a 21-point lead, Mount St. Mary’s needed every bit of it to fend off a comeback by Central Connecticut. After the Blue Devils cut the deficit to one, Mount regrouped and rallied to win Sunday in New Britain.
The victory is the fourth straight for the Mountaineers, who improve to 7-8 (5-3 NEC) on the season.
Four Mountaineers posted double figures in scoring, led by Urbana High graduate Kendall Bresee, who had 17. Bresee added six rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block.
Michaela Harrison tallied 15 in a 6-for-9 shooting performance, followed by Kayla Agentowicz with 12 (4-for-5 shooting) and Isabella Hunt with 10 (4-for-8). Agentowicz also set a new season high in steals with four.
Widener 67, Hood 55
CHESTER, Pa. — Hood College’s Morgan Anderson had 23 points and 12 rebounds but Widener proved too much as the Pride landed a 67-55 win Saturday over the Blazers in a Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth game.
Anderson recorded her fourth double-double of the season. The senior went 11-of-22 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds. She also added a block and a pair of steals.
Marlise Newson scored 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting for the Blazers.
Nikki Etchison grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds and played all 40 minutes for Hood.
Harford CC 78, FCC 64
Aubrey Austin drained three 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 24 points for FCC. Makayla Wright had 22 points and six steals, and Jessica Jensen added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars.
Girls Basketball
Frederick 46, Linganore 18
Sydney Huskey had 13 points, 11 rebounds and six steals to lead the way for the Cadets.
Brianna Feifer had 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals for Frederick. Freshman Allanah Foreman grabbed a career high 13 rebounds, while Asha Lacet contributed 10 points and seven steals for the Cadets.
Frederick Warriors 54, Loudon County Patriots 20
The Warriors improved to 16-1 overall, as Ella Bennett finished with 20 points, while Tay McDonald added 13.
The victory followed a 35-10 victory over Emmanual Christian School on Friday.
Boys Basketball
Frederick 77, Green Street Academy 34
Jalen Bowie had 15 points, five rebounds and three assists to lead the Cadets. Teammate Maxwell Harriday added 13 points and five rebounds.
Frederick Warriors 73, Loudon County Patriots 42
Caleb Passarelli had 13 points, 13 rebound and 14 assists to lead the way for the Warriors, who improved to 12-3 overall.
Wrestling
Oakdale 36, Thomas Johnson 24
138: Cooper Van Scoyoc, OHS, pin Justin Funes, TJHS, 3:04. 145: Cole Walker, OHS, pin Daniel Zampino, TJHS, 1:15. 152: Wilmer Dominguez, TJHS, forf. 160: Benjamin Adkins, TJHS, forf. 170: Andrew Thomas, OHS, pin Michael Herrera, TJHS, 5:53. 182: Ryan Fitzgerald, TJHS, dec. Roray Blanchard, OHS, 6-4. 195: Jimmy White, OHS, pin Jason Bonilla, TJHS, 1:54. 220: Tyson Thompasom , OHS, pin Cameron Maslan, TJHS, 0:20. 285: Enuel Addoquaye, TJHS, pin Kaiwusaer Koshaer, OHS, 0:42. 106: dbl. forf. 113: dbl. forf. 120: dbl. forf. 126: KJ Price, TJHS, dec. Jake Green, OHS, 5-2. 132: Jeffery Hathaway, OHS, forf.
Saint James 54, Thomas Johnson 24
126: KJ Price, TJHS, pin Felipe Avllaneda, SJ, 3:40. 132: Collin Green, SJ, forf. 138: Ethan Zumbrum, SJ, pin Justin Funes, TJHS, 1:29. 145: Asa Hammer, SJ, pin Adon Briggs, TJHS, 1:10. 152: Benson Riser, SJ, pin Wilmer Dominguez, TJHS, 1:12. 160: Tj Eniola, SJ, pin Christian Romero, TJHS, 4:57. 170: Michael Herrera, TJHS, pin Zachary Malloy, SJ, 1:30. 182: Ryan Fitzgerald, TJHS, pin Sean Rowe, SJ, 3:13. 195: Lenton Davies, SJ, pin Jason Bonilla, TJHS, 2:52. 220: Cameron Maslan, TJHS, forf. 285: Micheal Bundu, SJ, pin Enuel Addoquaye, TJHS, 0:21. 106: dbl. forf. 113: Moses Warui, SJ, forf. 120: Danseh Yanou, SJ, forf.
