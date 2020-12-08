EMMITSBURG — Mired in a scoreless stretch that lasted nearly three minutes, Saint Francis University seemed poised to put some much-needed points on the board against Mount St. Mary’s dogged defense midway through the second half.
The most prolific scorer in the Red Flash’s lineup on Tuesday, 6-foot-9 forward Mark Flagg, got the ball in the paint and unleashed the kind of short-range shot the Mount spent most of the night trying to prevent him from taking.
No problem. That shot was severely swatted away by the Mount’s Nana Opoku.
And while Saint Francis grabbed the loose ball to prolong the possession and soon got a backdoor layup opportunity, Opoku was there again to deliver another block just before the shot clock buzzer sounded.
The Mount hopes to possess an elite defense this season. Being December, there’s still plenty of work to be done to achieve that goal.
Nonetheless, that facet of the game was easily good enough to help the Mountaineers snap a three-game losing streak by beating the Red Flash 75-57 in their NEC and home opener at Knott Arena.
Mount (2-3) coach Dan Engelstad didn’t even need to look the scoreboard or stat sheet to gauge how much effort his players were pouring into playing tough defense, among other things, all night. Temporarily hobbled players clued him in.
“We got guys playing so hard they’re cramping, and that’s what we need to do to be successful,” he said. “We really want to be the elite defensive team in the NEC, we want to be one of the best defensive teams in the country. That’s what we’re aspiring to be, and it’s good to see us take out a very good offensive team.”
As Engelstad pointed out, Saint Francis was playing without top scorer Ramiir Dixon-Conover, who has missed the past three games with an injury. But the Red Flash weren’t toothless, not with Flagg (12.8 points per game) on the court.
Throughout the game, Flagg found himself surrounded by numerous Mount defenders immediately after getting the ball in his hands.
“Mark Flagg has really dominated us in this gym, and that was the emphasis coming into the game,” Engelstad said. “He still had his 14 [rebounds] and 13 [points], but I do think he had to work for all of it, and that was a credit to our depth with our bigs.”
Opoku’s block on Flagg midway through the second half was one of five swats he had on the night. By now, the Mount is used to utilizing such a defensive weapon.
“It changes everything when you’ve got guys at the rim, and it’s not just Nana,” said Engelstad, mentioning other disruptive post players like Mezie Offurum, Malik Jefferson and Frantisek Barton. “Mezie’s got really great length for our league, guys are going to struggle shooting over the top, so we’ve just got to be solid.”
The Mount used its defense to build a double-digit lead in the first half and to fend off the visitors’ comeback attempt in the second half.
Bryce Laskey’s steal and coast-to-coast layup cut the Mount’s lead to 47-41 with 13:04 left. But the Red Flash were then held scoreless for nearly three minutes, a stretch that included Offurum’s short jumper, Jefferson’s hook shot and Opoku’s back-to-back blocks.
During that time, the Mount also used its full-court press — which it employed at times — to get a steal under its own basket, where Jalen Gibbs grabbed the loose ball and promptly hit a layup.
“We tried to speed them up a little bit. We were up in the game, tried something new, threw different defenses at them,” Mount point guard Damian Chong Qui said. “We’ve been working on our press a lot this year and want to play faster and it paid off.”
Offurum, a junior transfer from George Washington, finished with a game-high 19 points along with eight rebounds. Engelstad had a talk recently with the newcomer, who had been struggling.
“I said play with a smile on your face tomorrow, have fun, focus on the defense, the offensive stuff will come,” he said. “When Mezzie keeps it simple, Mezzie is a beast in our league.”
Chong Qui had 17 points and eight assists, including several that came after he drove the lane and drew defensive attention away from the player he eventually passed to. Gibbs had 13 points and eight rebounds. While Opoku finished with six two points, two of them came on a hard dunk during the final minutes.
If there had been a crowd at Knott Arena — no fans were allowed — that surely would’ve fired it up. But the Mount was just glad to get back in the win column, especially in its first conference game.
“We’re far from a finished product, but it’s a good start,” Engelstad said.
