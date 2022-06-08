Lindsey Windsor didn’t even know if she would be able to play softball this season.
The Salisbury junior and Walkersville High grad underwent hip surgery last July, putting her at risk of missing most, if not all, of the 2022 campaign. It would have been a major setback for Windsor, who had rounded into form as a top pitcher for the Sea Gulls in 2021.
But that injury and subsequent recovery galvanized Windsor, who was cleared for full physical activity just five months post-surgery. And just five months later, after a dominant campaign in which she was one of the top two-way players at the Division III level, she was named an All-American.
“I was really surprised,” Windsor said. “That’s just a dream, a goal that is crazy to meet.”
But Windsor always seemed capable of meeting that goal.
She came to Salisbury as a standout with the Lions, twice earning News-Post all area first team honors. Windsor immediately slotted into the Sea Gulls starting rotation as a freshman in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and continued her upward trajectory in 2021, winning conference pitcher of the year.
Then came the hip injury, and months of rehab — physical therapy, strength training and, finally, on-field practice.
Windsor did physical therapy three times a week, two hours at a time in those months, really “getting after it,” she said. Though she wasn’t able to join her team’s fall workouts, Windsor watched closely, knowing she’d one day be back on the diamond. She’d find field time whenever she could, including with former Walkersville teammate Kate Donaghue, now playing at East Stroudsburg.
“I thought I’d be limited to half a season, half the amount of games, just pitching only, not getting back in the lineup,” Windsor said.
But she was cleared to resume full activity in early December and was more than ready to go for opening day in February.
Though she felt comfortable with a bat during winter workouts, Windsor initially started the year as a pitcher-only, like she expected. But after a perfect opening week in which Salisbury won six games, Windsor saw action at the dish.
And in her first at-bat, she sent one out of the park.
“It’s a little relieving to hit,” Windsor said. “There’s so much pressure on the pitching side of things to get it done, but being able to contribute on the other side of things is exciting.”
And she showed that she was relaxed at the plate. Windsor hit .445 to lead the Sea Gulls, clubbing eight homers, driving in 33 runs and stealing 21 bases.
And her pitching remained sterling, too. Windsor pitched to a 1.13 ERA and 18 wins, including a no-hitter in March against Lynchburg.
Perhaps her crowning achievement came in the Super Regionals of the NCAA tournament, where she tossed back-to-back shutouts against Mount St. Joseph to lift No. 2 Salisbury to the Division III College World Series.
“I knew I was meant to be here, but at the same time, the nerves were definitely flowing,” Windsor said. “Now that I have that under my belt, I hope that next year, we’ll go further.”
Though the Sea Gulls ultimately bowed out before reaching the championship series, Windsor raked in the accolades: conference pitcher of the year again, and, perhaps most impressive, first team All-American.
Now, it’s about building on this success. Windsor said she’s improving her pitching mechanics to increase her velocity and add new spins on the ball.
As an All-American, she had added expectations. But, given that she wasn’t sure she’d be able to step on the diamond this year, Windsor doesn’t mind.
“Really thankful and excited,” she said. “It’s time to get back to work.”
