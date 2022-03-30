Randolph-Macon College men’s basketball coach Josh Merkel had done everything in his power to put his players in position to succeed.
And so many times throughout the course of the 2021-22 season, those players found a way to win when confronted with obstacles.
So, Merkel wasn’t about to turn into a heavy-handed micromanager when the Yellow Jackets, who weren’t exactly playing their best basketball, trailed Elmhurst by a point with eight minutes left in the first half of the NCAA Division III championship game on March 19.
“Over the course of 40 minutes, this group has solved problems better than any, it’s truly a player-led team,” Merkel said. “I put a lot on them in terms of, ‘Hey, you guys are going to figure this thing out, this is a players’ game. If you get this far, this isn’t about me solving your problems.’”
Sure enough, the Yellow Jackets promptly took command in the biggest game of their lives to beat Elmhurst 75-45 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, bringing home the first national title for their program and their quick-to-deflect-the-credit coach.
Merkel, a Walkersville native and St. John’s Catholic Prep grad, would rather talk up his players, starting with D3hoops.com Player of the Year Buzz Anthony, than discuss his own undoubtedly vital contributions to Randolph-Macon’s dream season, which saw the Yellow Jackets go 33-1.
But Merkel’s ability to mold the Yellow Jackets into a perennial national power, one whose realistic national title hopes the previous two seasons were dashed by coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions, hasn’t gone unrecognized.
After winning the 2021 Glenn Robinson National Coach of the Year award, given to the nation’s top Division III coach, Merkel won this year’s D3hoops.com Coach of the Year award and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division III Coach of the Year award. He’ll be honored for winning the latter at Monday’s NCAA Division I national championship game in New Orleans.
“It’s an honor to our coaching staff and the continuity that we’ve had,” Merkel said of the award. “But to me, it’s about having the best players who have bought in, and it’s just a result of those guys and being as good as they were all year.”
And naturally, the hardware that means the most to Merkel is the national championship trophy.
“In a lot of ways, no matter what level, it’s a dream come true,” said Merkel, who just completed his seventh season at the Ashland, Virginia, private school. “You want to be last team standing, you want to get on that stage, you want to play well or coach well when your best is needed.”
Randolph-Macon players and coaches hungered for a shot at the title after being robbed of that very opportunity the previous two seasons.
In 2020, the Yellow Jackets went 28-2, were ranked as high as No. 2 in the D3hoops.com Top 25 and were set to host Yeshiva in a Round of 16 game when the NCAA canceled all winter championships due to COVID-19.
Last season, when there was no NCAA Division III tournament because of the pandemic, R-MC finished 12-0, won its second straight Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championship and finished No. 1 in the D3hoops.com rankings after beating second-ranked Trine in a battle of unbeatens following the ODAC tournament.
When the NCAA Division III tournament resumed this season, Randolph-Macon fixed its sights on reaching the title game for the first time in team history.
“I think that’s a big piece, that when we did get our chance and we made the tournament this year, we had a lot of guys that had been denied,” Merkel said. “And we had some guys we were close with that didn’t get a chance, four seniors in particular. It felt like we were playing for those guys.”
Starting its season with a pair of wins at the Hood College tournament, the Yellow Jackets were as dominant — if not more so — than they had been the previous two seasons.
A shot at a perfect season ended when R-MC suffered a 77-76 overtime loss to Christopher Newport on Nov. 28. But Merkel considered that loss, which saw the Yellow Jackets lose a 12-point lead in the final five minutes, a “valuable lesson.”
“I think you need some failures along the way,” he said. “We have a sophomore class that didn’t lose a game the year before. I think it woke those guys up in some ways.”
Merkel said one or two sophomores who didn’t play much in that loss ended up starting in the national championship game.
“So our top 10 was still coming together,” he said. “I think if you win all the time, you don’t necessarily make changes. I think what we learned from that game is we need to keep figuring out what we need to do to get better.”
By the postseason, they figured it out. After a dominant run in the ODAC tournament, the Yellow Jackets won all their six NCAA tournament games by an average margin of 25.3 points.
In Division III rankings, they were No. 1 in assist-turnover ratio, No. 2 in scoring defense and No. 5 in field-goal percentage.
Even a less-than-ideal travel itinerary to Fort Wayne for the Final Four couldn’t derail the Yellow Jackets. They woke up at 3 a.m., headed to Reagan National Airport for an 8 a.m. flight to Chicago, where they had a layover before flying to Toledo. Next up was a 90-minute drive to Fort Wayne, where they dropped off luggage at their hotel and were practicing by 4 p.m.
“We’re just grateful for everything. We’re not going to complain. If this is what we’ve got to do, we always embrace the struggle,” Merkel said.
After winning the national title, their return trip was considerably more convenient.
“We win on Saturday, and they say, OK, charter flight, you can drive right to the tarmac, you can load your bags,” said Merkel, whose team then took a 90-minute flight to Richmond.
With a police escort, the Yellow Jackets returned to their campus and had about 150 people cheering their arrival.
“Just something I know our players will always remember,” Merkel said. “Great just to get those hugs and receive that warmth and to be even the first to bring one home to Randolph-Macon is special.”
A slew of people reached out to congratulate Merkel, including Stu Vetter, his head coach at St. John’s Prospect Hall (which became St. John’s Catholic Prep).
That Monday, there was a celebration in the school’s Crenshaw Gym.
Merkel said this was another chance for him to brag about his players, including Anthony. The senior guard led the way all season, averaging 17.5 points, 7.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 4.2 rebounds a game.
“One of the best players in the country, and I don’t even care what level,” said Merkel, praising Anthony’s smarts, vision and leadership.
“They said this in ‘The Last Dance’ about Michael Jordan and how present he was in practices, and that’s Buzz,” Merkel said. “There’s never been a player more locked in on every practice, every walk-through than Buzz Anthony, that includes myself.”
Randolph-Macon’s top two players, Anthony and Miles Mallory, came from Archbishop Spalding and St. Vincent Pallotti, respectively. Merkel said his program likes players from Maryland private schools. In fact, another Yellow Jacket, St. Maria Goretti grad Vincent Payne, hails from Frederick.
“I think he’s got a chance to be a great two-way player,” Merkel said of Payne, who saw some minutes in the national championship game. “He can shoot it, he can defend and he’s a team player.”
Such comments suggest that Merkel already had next season in the back of his mind. His players enjoyed a week on campus as newly crowned national champions before going on spring break.
“We told them enjoy it this week, but we are turning the page Monday when they come back,” Merkel said. “We’ll get right back in the weight room and into workouts, and we’ve got six weeks before exams, so in those six weeks, we’ll continue to grow and get better, and that’s part of the process. You know, we’ll put this one behind us.”
