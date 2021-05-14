Mount St. Mary’s women’s lacrosse ended its historic season Friday with a 19-3 loss to the No. 7 seed Duke Blue Devils in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.
Three different Mountaineers scored with Zoe Hurlburt getting a goal and an assist, but their season ended with a 14-3 record about a week after they won the Northeast Conference championship in overtime against Wagner.
Duke controlled the entire game and outshot the Mount 30-13, barraging a MSM team that ranked fifth in the country in scoring defense.
The Blue Devils improved to 10-7, with all of their losses this season coming to teams ranked in the top 10.
Duke was led by Katie DeSimone, who scored four goals and tallied three assists, while Catherine Cordrey scored four goals.
The Mount’s Jenna Oler made four saves, and Duke’s Sophia LeRose made seven.
The Blue Devils got off to hot start scoring five goals in about six minutes and led 10-1 at halftime.
Duke continued its dominance by scoring three goals in the first seven minutes to extend the lead to 12.
