The sign in Frederick Community College baseball’s equipment shed reads “1285 miles to Enid, OK.”
It’s the target destination for any Division II junior college baseball team — the home of the NJCAA D2 World Series — much like Omaha at the NCAA Division I level and Williamsport for Little Leaguers. Most teams never make it that far.
But the Cougars are going back for a second straight year. And this time, they have the weight of expectations.
FCC (42-5) enters the World Series as the No. 4 seed, facing Lansing Community College in its opening game on Saturday in the double-elimination tournament. The Cougars are on an 18-game winning streak, the second time they’ve strung together at least as many consecutive victories this season.
“The hardest thing to do is win whenever you’re supposed to win,” FCC coach Rodney Bennett said. “These guys had a target on their back since they got out of bed in August last year. They embraced the challenge, and the moment never got too big for them, so I’m hoping the moment doesn’t get too big for them one more time.”
This year’s team is up there among the best in Bennett’s 20 successful years at the helm in Frederick, rivaling that of the World Series-bound 2010 squad in its balance, he said. But this year’s team may have an even better chance to take home its first national championship.
The Cougars broke the program’s single-season home run record with 55 and sit top 15 in Division II in batting average (.338), on-base percentage (.449) and slugging percentage (.570). They have more than held their own on the mound, too, ranking third nationally with a 3.61 team ERA.
“Everything’s contagious,” Bennett said. “When you get a starting pitcher who goes out there and throws very well, that challenge to the next guy is, ‘Alright, I got to keep doing this.’ Just like hitters, somebody’s got to break the ice and get us going. And then it kind of steamrolls.”
This group meshed much quicker than last year’s team, Bennett and several players said. It’s helped that there’s continuity between the two squads — 15 players who were on the 2021 team returned for 2022. Eight of those players were also in Frederick for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
They also had a season-opening trip to Florida that had been a staple of years past but did not occur last year due to the pandemic. That trip helped spur the bonds of this team, both on and off the diamond.
“We hang out a lot more together as a team outside of baseball,” said shortstop Justin Acal, a Tuscarora High grad. “We want to be around each other all the time.”
They’ve been accommodating to new arrivals, too.
Pitcher Danny Leo, who transferred from Chesapeake College, said he faced many of his now-teammates when he was with the Skipjacks. When he arrived in Frederick, he instantly connected with the rest of the Cougars, who still gently rib Leo for their performance against Chesapeake last year.
“They kept making jokes about beating us in the championship,” Leo said with a laugh. “You get to know them real easily just on the ballfield hanging around every day.”
Freshman Josh Wilson also adapted quickly, despite the jump in competition from high school to college ball. He has entrenched himself as an everyday starter in the outfield, now hitting .358 with four homers and 33 RBIs.
He initially scuffled at the plate, but like the team’s other freshmen, Wilson got a mental boost from mainstays like Acal.
“When I was stressing over hitting, they were like, ‘Just calm down,’ and they used their knowledge from the past to help me out,” he said.
The entirety of the Cougars’ lineup has settled into a groove and is cruising into the World Series on a high. The pressure to keep up that success will intensify, but the Cougars believe the closeness of this squad in addition to their experience last year will help them be ready.
Still, Bennett said he is waiting for his team to clear that last roadblock — the psychological hurdle that comes with the expectations of a bigger stage and a high seed.
“Obviously, there’s still going to be jitters, just because we’re playing on a bigger stage,” pitcher John Cummings said. “But going back knowing what to expect, it’ll still be fun.”
The Cougars have made the journey to Enid, all 1,285 miles of it.
Now, it’s about finishing the job.
“Since we were there last year, the expectation is to do just as well, if not better,” outfielder Brodey Neveker said. “Us being [a higher seed] this year is going to help our confidence and boost us past … where we were last year.”
