When FC Frederick starts National Premier Soccer League regular-season play this week, the team will have a decidedly international flavor.
Players born in Argentina, Cameroon, Germany, Ivory Coast and Spain will suit up for FC Frederick, which starts NPSL play Saturday with a home match at Urbana High School against reigning division regular-season champion Virginia Beach City FC. Match time is 6:30 p.m.
Midfielder Ander Etxaniz, from Spain, is a key addition to FC Frederick. Extaniz started all nine matches for Longwood University (Virginia) this past college season. German native Jonas Kalchner, also a Longwood player, is expected to highlight the defense, which could include Argentine-born Gonzalo Bartoli in goal.
Saturday’s contest will mark FC Frederick’s first NPSL match since June 28, 2019, when the team sustained a season-ending loss to FC Baltimore. The 2020 NPSL season was canceled due to COVID-19. This is FC Frederick’s sixth season.
FC Frederick’s 2021 roster includes only two holdovers from the 2019 team: John A. Eskay, an Urbana graduate and rising senior at William & Mary, and Spencer Shortt, a Walkersville graduate and rising senior at Millersville. Shortt, a midfielder, appeared in seven NPSL matches in 2019 with three starts. Eskay, a forward, has 20 NPSL matches with five starts, playing parts of three seasons — 2017, 2018 and 2019 --with FC Frederick.
The new-look FC Frederick lineup will include a trio of players who helped American University to an NCAA tournament second-round appearance this month in defenders Nicolas Blassou and Ben Severe and forward Jerry Zouantcha. All three are from Montgomery County. Blassou was a second-team All-Patriot League performer in 2021, and he scored in the team’s NCAA tournament win over Jacksonville. Zouantcha, a second team All-Patriot League performer in 2018, had an assist in both of American’s NCAA tournament contests. Severe played in all nine matches for American this past season.
Other key players include midfielder Alhaji Turay, who started all 10 games while helping George Washington to an Atlantic-10 runner-up finish, and goalkeeper Bennett Schwartz, who is expected to challenge for the starting keeper position after starting all six matches at Bucknell this past spring.
FC Frederick will play in a revamped NPSL Mid-Atlantic Division, which includes new entry Philadelphia Lone Star and rebranded FC Baltimore Christos. Virginia Beach City FC and Northern Virginia United round out the five-team league. FC Frederick will play a 10-match schedule with most of its home contests at Urbana High.
Attendance at home matches is free to the public.
This year’s squad will be coached by Bo Eskay and Christian Morales with Chris Spinks as an assistant coach.
Philadelphia Lone Star and Virginia Beach City already kicked off the NPSL Mid-Atlantic Division season by facing each other twice last weekend. After tying their first meeting, Philadelphia defeated Virginia Beach City in a second contest to take an early lead in the standings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.