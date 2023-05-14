Frederick Community College earned its eighth trip to the NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series by beating CCBC Catonsville 18-6 in the Region 20 Division II final tiebreaker at Cecil Community College on Sunday.

This is FCC’s third trip in as many years to the World Series, which will be held May 27 – to June 2/3 in Edin, OK.

