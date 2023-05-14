Frederick Community College earned its eighth trip to the NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series by beating CCBC Catonsville 18-6 in the Region 20 Division II final tiebreaker at Cecil Community College on Sunday.
This is FCC’s third trip in as many years to the World Series, which will be held May 27 – to June 2/3 in Edin, OK.
The Cougars lost 16-10 to Catonsville earlier on Sunday, forcing a decisive second game that FCC took with sheer power, removing all doubt by padding its lead with an nine-run rally in the top of the eighth.
The Cougars bashed five homers and collected 21 hits in the finale. Josh Wilson homered twice and had three RBIs. Aidan Greaney, Jaylon Robinson and Demetri Jamison each had one home run.
Josh Wilson, Greaney (who doubled twice) and Brendan Kleiman each had three hits. Nick Keane, Daniel Herrera and Jamison each had two hits.
Greaney had four RBIs. Herrera, Robinson and Jamison each had two RBIs.
FCC starter Nate Farmer worked 5 1-3 innings for the win. He gave up two earned runs on six hits and struck out two. Entering in the sixth when the game was still close, Jason Boak worked 3 2-3 for the save.
In Sunday’s first game, Greaney had two home runs and four RBIs. Herrera had three hits with a homer and three RBIs. Keane had four hits. Wilson had two hits.
After beating CCBC Essex 8-2 in the first semifinal game on Friday, FCC beat Catonsville 10-5 on Saturday.
