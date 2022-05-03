As his hard-hitting team kept piling up runs in the bottom the first inning, Frederick Community College starting pitcher Aidan Baadte stood behind the Cougars’ dugout, tossing a beanbag into the back of the structure.
He had to do something to stay loose.
“The long innings are good news for the offense, bad news for our pitcher,” Cougars coach Rodney Bennett said. “But overall, we couldn’t be happier getting two more wins.”
Coming in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader, that seven-run, eight-hit rally led the Cougars to a 9-4 win that completed a sweep over Shenandoah’s JV team. FCC won the first game 9-5.
While the Cougars scored the same amount of runs in both games, they took a little longer in the opener to get going offensively, managing just four runs over the first five innings. That was FCC’s first game in five days, thanks to a scheduling quirk, and the layoff might’ve helped cause the relatively slow start.
“When you’re playing college baseball, five days feels like a month,” Bennett said. “We didn’t have a rhythm because of the lack of games. The second game they came out, they had really quality [at-bats] and barreled up a lot of balls.”
Leadoff hitter Demetri Jamison, Aidan Masters, Nicco German and Jared Mammano each belted a double and scored one run in the first inning.
By the time Jamison batted for the second time in the first inning, the Cougars led 6-2. The freshman right fielder then delivered an RBI single.
“This is the type of team we are,” Jamison said. “If we’re all clicking, it’s pretty scary for other teams.”
Masters, Justin Acal, German, Josh Wilson and Mammano also had RBI hits in the first. No. 9 batter Lane Gay drove in a run with a groundout to the first baseman.
“It’s kind of been that way this year, once we start rolling, everybody kind of feeds off of each other, and then blow the doors open,” German said. “[We’re] trying to continue that into the playoffs and go the World Series again.”
German had his second RBI double of the game in the third inning, employing the same approach that has served him well as a longtime designated hitter.
“It’s more mental than anything. You can’t carry at-bats to the next. If you have a bad at-bat, you can’t let that dictate your whole day,” the sophomore said. “It’s trying to stay in it for the team and trying to be as productive as possible.”
The Cougars also swept a doubleheader over Shenandoah on April 22, and that experience might’ve helped prepare them for Tuesday’s rematch.
“We played them already, so we had a pretty good idea of their pitch sequencing,” German said. “They like to work a lot of fastballs early in the count, so we tried to take advantage of it. So both of my doubles, I tried jumping on that fastball early in the count.”
Jamison set the stage with his team’s first at-bat of the day, blasting a double that landed near the bottom of the center-field fence. Leading off is somewhat new for Jamison. He hit in the middle of the order his senior year at Chopticon High School, where he kept tabs on his future team.
“I followed them all last year on their World Series run,” he said.
Like the Hornets, the Cougars sent out a parade of pitchers in the second game. After Baadte, who threw the first two innings, Adam Watkins, Aiden Fernandez and Evan Evans III all saw time on the mound. Fernandez threw two innings for the win.
“We got a chance to get a lot of different guys to throw today,” Bennett said.
Brendan Long worked four innings to get the win in the first game.
Jamison led the offense in that game, getting two hits — including a double — and three RBIs. Wyatt Miles and Mammano each had two hits with a double. Austin Massey doubled, and Masters had two RBIs.
With the sweep, FCC (37-5) extended its winning streak to 13 games. The Cougars will conclude the regular season with Thursday’s home doubleheader against Cecil.
“We’re excited to finish up the regular season on Thursday and hopefully carry that momentum into the playoffs next weekend,” Bennett said.
