Frederick Community College lost 13-2 to Lansing Community College on Saturday in its opening game of the NJCAA D2 World Series in Enid, Oklahoma.
FCC’s next game is Sunday at 11 a.m. Eastern against Phoenix College.
The tournament is double-elimination, so a second loss would knock out FCC.
FCC (42-6) entered the World Series as the No. 4 seed, with an 18-game winning streak.
Saturday’s game was tied 1-1 after four innings. Lansing (44-9) then scored 12 runs in the final five innings.
FCC starting pitcher Danny Leo (8-1) took the loss, giving up nine hits and five earned runs in six innings.
In two innings of relief, Kade Breisblatt gave up six earned runs on nine hits.
Shortstop Justin Acal homered for FCC. Second baseman Aidan Masters had four hits.
