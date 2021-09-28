Darryl Whiten is ready to begin the next chapter of his Frederick basketball life.
Whiten, who was an all-county player for Frederick High School before launching a coaching career in the county that has spanned almost 30 years, is the new men’s basketball coach at Frederick Community College, the school announced Monday.
He spent the last six years coaching the boys team at Tuscarora High School, where he led the Titans to an 80-39 record and two regional final appearances, and coached the girls team at Thomas Johnson High School prior to that for six years.
“I always wanted the opportunity to coach at the next level,” Whiten said. “Then, this opportunity came about. It was a tough decision because I am grateful for the kids and the opportunity I had a Tuscarora. But it was a decision I had to make.”
The job at FCC quickly thrusts the 57-year-old Whiten into a new position as a recruiter. As a public high school coach, Whiten worked with the kids who were already enrolled at the school. Now, he will have to attract players to his program.
“A retired college coach told me, ‘Remember, start recruiting today, and don’t get outworked,’” Whiten said.
This will be Whiten’s second stint on the coaching staff at FCC. He previously served on the staff of former Cougars coach Jim Weddle for two years in the early 1990s.
“I really think this is going to be a great opportunity,” Whiten said. “Just taking a leap of faith. I am just so happy for the support, as well as my family, because this is different from high school.”
