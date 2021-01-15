Frederick Community College announced Friday that all indoor athletic activities at the school are suspended due to the rise in COVID-19 cases locally and throughout the region that encompasses its athletic conference.
This decision affects the Cougars’ men’s and women’s basketball teams and volleyball team.
“This was a difficult decision made in consultation with the Region XX athletic conference,” said Jerry Haynes, Associate Vice President/Dean of Students in a release on FCC’s website. “The need to place student and staff safety above all else prevailed. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, take direction from health officials, and provide updates as needed.”
The statement said, however, that FCC plans to proceed with baseball, softball, and men’s and women’s soccer, while monitoring the status of the virus and taking into account information provided by the Frederick County Health Department, Maryland Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The school’s baseball and softball teams are set to begin practicing on Feb. 15 with competition scheduled for March 9 and 10, respectively. Soccer begins practice in March, with competition scheduled to begin in early April.
