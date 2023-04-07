Hanna Orens VT
Urbana High grad Hannah Orens is a student manager for the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team that lost in the national semifinals of the NCAA tournament. “It’s hard to not soak in moments like this that are really cool,” she said.

 Courtesy photo by Chase Sanchez/Virginia Tech Athletics

In the moments before she settled into her usual game routine as a manager for the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team last Friday, Hannah Orens teared up a little bit.

While the Hokies were treating their Final Four contest like any other game on the court, the magnitude of the event overcame Orens. The national anthem, veteran ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe sitting behind her, more than 19,000 people watching in the arena in Dallas and more than 3 million at home — it hit her just how unique of an experience it all was.

