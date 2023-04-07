In the moments before she settled into her usual game routine as a manager for the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team last Friday, Hannah Orens teared up a little bit.
While the Hokies were treating their Final Four contest like any other game on the court, the magnitude of the event overcame Orens. The national anthem, veteran ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe sitting behind her, more than 19,000 people watching in the arena in Dallas and more than 3 million at home — it hit her just how unique of an experience it all was.
“Saying it doesn’t feel like a regular game sounds kind of stupid, but it’s kind of hard to put into words what that stage feels like,” she said. “It’s hard to not soak in moments like this that are really cool.”
The Urbana grad soon had to shift her focus to helping the team, getting them water, towels and whatever else the moment required. And even though the Hokies exited the tournament that night with a close loss to eventual national champion LSU, it’s a run that will stick with Orens for the rest of her life.
Yet, she might not have been there if not for a fortuitous scroll through Instagram one day last October.
Orens saw a post calling out for students to apply as managers, which piqued her interest despite her busy schedule. The junior knew the team had high expectations, and she wanted to cheer them on from the inside while also looking for personal growth.
It was also a chance for the former basketball player to reconnect with her passion for the sport. The 2020 FNP All-Area second teamer facilitated Urbana’s point for four years, and she came to Virginia Tech with an assist from Hawks coach and Hokies alum Joe Blaser.
“Getting the chance to be on a team again was something I didn’t really know I was missing until I got that opportunity again,” Orens said.
After a quick interview process, Orens was hired just over a week before the season started. Among her tasks: doing laundry, steaming jerseys, keeping fridges stocked on road trips, helping rebound during warmups and providing water during games.
Orens is one of several managers who help the team run as smoothly as possible behind the scenes. But they also got a chance to relish in Virginia Tech’s in-game success.
From the Hokies’ season-opening domination of Mount St. Mary’s, in which Cayla King hit a program-record nine 3s, to Liz Kitley’s buzzer-beater on the road at North Carolina to cutting down the nets in Greensboro after Virginia Tech won its first ACC title, Orens got to experience a spate of memorable moments like few others do.
“Talking with family and friends, it really kind of reflected on me that that’s not something a lot of people get to do, cut down nets and hold trophies,” she said.
But then came the run to the Final Four. The Hokies had expectations of getting there for the first time as a No. 1 seed but had to win four games to do so.
First came a pair of victories at home at a sold-out Cassell Coliseum. Orens said she was impressed at how interest in the team soared throughout the season and how much fuller the arena got, culminating in those first-weekend contests.
The last time she was at a tournament game was with her parents in 2014 when Maryland hosted a second-round matchup in College Park. This time, her parents came to Blacksburg to watch the Hokies and Orens at work.
“That was just kind of like a full circle moment,” she said.
After those wins came a trip to Seattle for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, complete with visits to landmarks like the Pike Place Market and Space Needle. Virginia Tech took care of business there, and at halftime of the regional final against Ohio State, it started to hit Orens that they were going to the Final Four.
And the whirlwind only intensified from the moment the buzzer sounded against the Buckeyes and the team landed in Dallas. From meet-and-greets to practices to media days, Orens and the Hokies had little time to process what was happening or even complete schoolwork.
That’s part of the reason why she teared up a bit when it all hit her right before the start of the Final Four game against LSU. It was a moment unlike any she’d experienced, and one few get to be part of in their life.
“For a program that had so many firsts this year, I’m glad that I got to be part of it in my first year as well,” Orens said.
