EMMITSBURG — In his own way and with his own style, Antoine White has put his stamp on the women’s basketball team at Mount St. Mary’s as it heads to the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive season.
It wasn’t as easy or turn-key as it might have seemed in April when the 32-year-old White took over the program from Maria Marchesano, six years after he arrived at Mount St. Mary’s as a coaching intern looking to complete his college degree.
The Mountaineers had just won the Northeast Conference Tournament for the first time since 1995 and played in the NCAA tournament, during which it lost to Maryland handily in the first round.
Most of the team was coming back, including reigning NEC Player of the Year and Urbana High School graduate Kendall Bresee and sharp-shooting senior Michaela Harrison.
So, the big question facing White was how much did he want to change, even though he now held the reigns.
“[Maria] did such a great job here, putting this program at the top of the NEC,” he said. “I said it from Day 1, it would be foolish for me to do exactly what she was doing because it wouldn’t be authentic and it wouldn’t be organic for me.
“But I also knew, too, that she did a great job. So, I had to keep some of that around. And I knew her so well, we worked extremely close together. So, there was kind of this fine balance of continuing to do what she did, but kind of add my own twist.”
The players say that White is less regimented than Machesano, without disparaging their former coach. They say they are free to “just hoop” under White and aren’t necessarily looking to the sideline for a play call on every possession.
“At first, it was very different for us,” Mount graduate student Kayla Agentowicz said of the stylistic change. “I think it fit us in a way.”
White’s background is in player development. He spent several years coaching youth basketball around his hometown of Bethesda after setting the school record for assists at Southern Vermont, where he played for Dan Englestad, now the Mount St. Mary’s men’s coach.
After White arrived at the Mount for his internship — which he got through a connection with Engelstad — former women’s head coach Bryan Whitten was impressed enough with White to bring him on staff as a third assistant.
When asked if he was ready for such a job, White smiled and said, “Not really.”
“I got in here and kind of figured it out,” he said. “I watched so much film and took so many notes over the years that I came up with my own style of play on defense.”
When Whitten was dismissed in 2017, White had a chance to meet with Marchesano in a bid to stay on as an assistant.
He told her, “If you want someone on staff to be a social media guy and promote the program, I am not it. I am not your guy. But if you want someone who is going to live in the gym, develop players and hustle with you, then you might want to keep me around.”
White spent four seasons under Marchesano as the team’s defensive coordinator. He was also in charge of preparing scouting reports of opposing teams.
In the summer of 2019, he was promoted to associate head coach. He was a natural choice to take over for Marchesano last spring because of his knowledge of the program and the continuity he would provide.
White felt he was ready for the challenge and the potential pratfalls of taking over a program that had just reached its greatest heights in 26 years.
“Honestly, I didn’t put too much pressure on myself,” he said. “Just continued to do what got me here. I guess, from the outside looking in, folks were kind of questioning me. We had, in my eyes, the best player in the conference and a super-good supporting cast around Kendall.
“So, yeah, I guess there was some pressure from the outside looking in. But I didn’t let that bother me. I just do what I do, and I just had to stay true to that.”
White did stay true to that, as the Mountaineers navigated a COVID-19 outbreak that forced them to forfeit two games, injuries to key players and their own inconsistencies on the court. They dropped back-to-back home games at the end of January and then back-to-back road games less than two weeks later.
It’s a big reason why they are now in this position, set to play Longwood University on ESPN 2 at 7 p.m. Thursday in Raleigh, North Carolina, in an inaugural NCAA tournament women’s play-in game, with a good shot of earning their first tournament win.
“Most of that is due to him never losing confidence in any of us,” Bresee said of White, “and letting us know before every game how much he loves us, how much he respects us and how much he knows we are capable of doing what we can do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.