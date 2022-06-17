On May 1, Reese Poffenbarger’s name popped into the NCAA transfer portal.
Shortly thereafter, as many as eight schools were pursuing the former star quarterback for Middletown High School.
This was not a path Poffenbarger imagined himself being on when he committed to play Division I football at Old Dominion University in January 2020.
“I never wanted to be seen as a transfer portal guy,” he said in a phone interview this week. “It had a certain [stigma] to it. It was like I was a traitor type of deal.”
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Poffenbarger harbors no ill will toward Old Dominion or its football program. But with starting quarterback Hayden Wolf still having three years of eligibility left, Poffenbarger wanted to go somewhere he would have a chance to play.
The NCAA has relaxed its transfer rules in recent years. Athletes are able to play right away for their new schools without having to sit out a season. That has made the process pretty simple and straightforward.
“Guys know what’s going on,” said Poffenbarger, who was No. 2 on the depth chart at ODU and believed he was performing well during spring workouts there. “If you are a quarterback capable of starting at a Division I school, you are not going to just sit there and waste away your college career.”
Of the schools courting him, Poffenbarger chose the University at Albany, where fellow Middletown High alum Jared Ambrose accepted the job as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in January of this year.
“As soon as my name went into the portal, Coach Ambrose reached out to me and was like, ‘I want you to be my guy,’” Poffenbarger said. “I had pretty good idea I would end up with him.”
Poffenbarger and Ambrose became acquainted during Poffenbarger’s freshman year at Middletown when Ambrose was on staff for his brother Rob, who is the head football coach at Towson University.
The two maintained occasional contact during Poffenbarger’s career at Middletown, which culminated in the fall of 2019 during the season when he led the Knights to 11 straight wins and the Class 2A state championship following a 1-2 start.
There are no guarantees that Poffenbarger will be the starter at Albany. He is one of four quarterbacks competing for the job.
“Obviously, I wouldn’t be here unless I felt I had a good chance to win the job,” Poffenbarger said.
He is already on campus at Albany, participating in summer workouts. He plans on remaining there through the start of preseason camp in August and the start of the season in September.
The Great Danes open the season on Sept. 3 at Baylor.
“The other quarterbacks here are some talented guys. Nothing is a given,” Poffenbarger said. “I am going to have to come in here and do my thing to be able to win the job.”
