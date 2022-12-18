Former Oakdale quarterback Collin Schlee is transferring from Kent State to UCLA, his high school coach, Kurt Stein, confirmed.
Schlee has spent the last four years at Kent State University since leading Oakdale to an unbeaten season and the Class 2A state championship in the fall of 2018.
He was red-shirted one season and also received an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schlee entered the transfer portal on Dec. 6, one day after Golden Flashes head coach was hired to be the offensive coordinator at Colorado under new coach Deion Sanders.
The 6-foot-3, 213-pound Schlee spent the 2022 season as Kent State’s starter, putting together a top 10 season in program history in yards (2,109), touchdowns (13) and completion percentage (59.0) as the Golden Flashes went 5-7 overall this fall. A dual threat, he was also second on the team with 626 rushing yards to go with four touchdowns on the ground.
His finest day of the season was in Kent State’s MAC opener against Ohio on Oct. 1. In a 31-24 victory, Schlee completed 24 of 37 passes for a career-high 398 yards and a touchdown and rushed 16 times for 77 yards and a TD.
He also gained experience against three Division I powers this season, including a visit to top-ranked Georgia.
At UCLA, Schlee will play for a renowned offensive coach in Chip Kelly, who rose to prominence as an innovative play-caller at Oregon before moving on to the NFL and serving as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kelly was hired as UCLA’s head coach in 2018.
Schlee is the second prominent former Frederick County football player playing in college in Los Angeles.
Tuscarora High graduate and Biletnikoff Award winning receiver Jordan Addison currently plays his college ball across town at the University of Southern California.
During his senior season at Oakdale High, Schlee cemented himself as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in Frederick County.
He passed for more than 3,000 yards and 41 touchdowns in two seasons as the Bears’ starter.
During his senior season, Schlee passed for 1,713 yards and 25 touchdowns in leading Oakdale to its first state championship.
