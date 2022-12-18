Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Football
Collin Schlee, who spent the last four years at Kent State, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 6.

Former Oakdale quarterback Collin Schlee is transferring from Kent State to UCLA, his high school coach, Kurt Stein, confirmed.

Schlee has spent the last four years at Kent State University since leading Oakdale to an unbeaten season and the Class 2A state championship in the fall of 2018.

