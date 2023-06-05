Former Maryland football head coach Ralph Friedgen will be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for 2024, the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced Monday. This is Friedgen’s second consecutive year on the ballot.
Friedgen helped turn the Terps around in his 10-year tenure in College Park, winning national coach of the year in his first season at the helm in 2001. That year, he led Maryland to its first ACC title in 16 years and an Orange Bowl appearance.
