West Virginia University radio announcer Jay Jacobs, a former Thomas Johnson boys hoops coach, talks during a practice session for the 2010 NCAA tournament in Indianapolis.

 Associated Press file photo

Most people who will be enshrined in West Virginia University’s Sports Hall of Fame this year have stellar statistics of some sort included in their bios.

Jay Jacobs is the exception. His bio does mention that he played for WVU’s men’s basketball team. But instead of out-of-sight numbers, Jacobs’ ticket to the Hall was earned by insightful words.

TrekMan

Go Mr. Jacobs!! He was my principal in high school. A good man! Honor is well deserved as anyone who attended WVU will attest!

