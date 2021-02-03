Here is a list of Frederick County athletes who signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday's regular signing day to play sports at Division I or Division II colleges. Many others signed during the early period in November 2020. If names are missing from this list, email omissions to sports@newspost.com.

Brunswick

Wylan Harich, football, Frostburg State University

Madison Shaffer, lacrosse, Catawba College 

Catoctin

Carson Sickeri, football, Clarion University

Ryan Orr, football, Clarion University

Frederick

Zavian Johnson, football, Air Force Academy

Linganore

Matt Cunningham, baseball, Mount St. Mary's University

Julia Gladhill, volleyball, University of South Carolina Upstate

Scott Hummel, football, James Madison University

Zach Keisling, lacrosse, Virginia Military Institute

Xander McClure, football, Slippery Rock University

Rachel McCoy, swimming, James Madison University

Drew Mullineaux, lacrosse, Frostburg State University

Avery Robertson, lacrosse, Naval Academy

Cameron Rokinsky, baseball, Marshall University

Middletown

Zach Brady, football, Frostburg State University

Tuscarora

Skylar Andrews, soccer, Frostburg State University

Lauren Moore, softball, Trevecca Nazarene University

Rachel Nichols, lacrosse, Frostburg State University

Katherine Paredes, lacrosse, Shepherd University

Julia Slivka, volleyball, Rider University

Jackson VanTassell, baseball, Radford University

Urbana

Austin McMahon, lacrosse, Long Island University

Walkersville

Alus Mbella, football, West Virginia Wesleyan

