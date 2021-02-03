Here is a list of Frederick County athletes who signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday's regular signing day to play sports at Division I or Division II colleges. Many others signed during the early period in November 2020. If names are missing from this list, email omissions to sports@newspost.com.
Brunswick
Wylan Harich, football, Frostburg State University
Madison Shaffer, lacrosse, Catawba College
Catoctin
Carson Sickeri, football, Clarion University
Ryan Orr, football, Clarion University
Frederick
Zavian Johnson, football, Air Force Academy
Linganore
Matt Cunningham, baseball, Mount St. Mary's University
Julia Gladhill, volleyball, University of South Carolina Upstate
Scott Hummel, football, James Madison University
Zach Keisling, lacrosse, Virginia Military Institute
Xander McClure, football, Slippery Rock University
Rachel McCoy, swimming, James Madison University
Drew Mullineaux, lacrosse, Frostburg State University
Avery Robertson, lacrosse, Naval Academy
Cameron Rokinsky, baseball, Marshall University
Middletown
Zach Brady, football, Frostburg State University
Tuscarora
Skylar Andrews, soccer, Frostburg State University
Lauren Moore, softball, Trevecca Nazarene University
Rachel Nichols, lacrosse, Frostburg State University
Katherine Paredes, lacrosse, Shepherd University
Julia Slivka, volleyball, Rider University
Jackson VanTassell, baseball, Radford University
Urbana
Austin McMahon, lacrosse, Long Island University
Walkersville
Alus Mbella, football, West Virginia Wesleyan
