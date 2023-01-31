Hood College freshman Wilver Javier Rojas’ solid 6-foot-5 frame has prompted more than one person to wonder if he ever played basketball.
“Yeah, I get that a lot,” he said. “And I’ve never ever played basketball in my life.”
As it turns out, Rojas does play a collegiate sport — although few, if any, people he encounters would likely ever guess which one.
Rojas is a charter member of Hood’s men’s volleyball program, which is still in the early stage of its inaugural season. The Blazers played their fourth match on Tuesday, falling 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 to visiting Elizabethtown.
The result wasn’t so surprising. While the Blue Jays had a fully stocked bench, the Blazers had just one dressed sub, played the same six players all night and are relying on some players who have just taken up the sport.
Elizabethtown also joined the rapidly expanding men’s volleyball landscape nearly four years before the Blazers, playing its first match on Jan. 23, 2019. Hood made its debut on Jan. 20, when it beat Bryn Athyn for its only victory so far.
“The first college game, the first program win, so that was really enjoyable,” said Hood freshman Marc Fitzkee, who also stands 6-foot-5 but, unlike Rojas, did play basketball.
No matter the outcome of each match, Hood players like Fitzkee realize they’re pioneers, playing for a program created from scratch. The college didn’t even have a club team to draw from.
Likewise, Blazers coach Katie Barnett — who also coaches Hood’s women’s volleyball team — has embraced the opportunity to build a program, although that already daunting task is all-the-more challenging because she didn’t arrive at the school until last winter.
“The really cool thing is that men’s volleyball is growing across the nation, it’s one of the fastest growing sports,” she said. “So it is awesome to be a part of that growth. No matter how we do this season, it’s historical for many reasons.”
The Blazers did land recruited players such as Fitzkee, Rojas (an outside hitter) and setter Adam Bartice. All of them have played high school and/or club volleyball for years, and all of them jumped at the chance to continue playing at the collegiate level when they found out about Hood’s new program.
“I think it was the best option for me since you get to play,” Rojas said of playing at the Division III level. “[You get to] focus on your studies and also have social life, it’s not like a full time job like in D1.”
Not that he and the rest of the Blazers don’t take their sport seriously. Bartice got fired up every time he or a teammate made a nice play on Tuesday, slapping Fitzkee on the back after he made a block in the second set or getting pumped when he lunged for a dig.
“I’m known as the loud one on the court, but I love it, I love these guys,” he said. “They fight so hard, their first year, really, playing volleyball. I’m so proud of everybody here.
“All of us freshmen who’ve had experience, we’re all adapting to the new players,” Bartice said. “And just watching the new players shine in their different ways makes me pretty happy.”
Hood’s thin bench is partly the result of Barnett’s limited window to recruit and a few injuries.
“We’re still working on adding some players even this year, continue building our roster,” Barnett said. “We definitely have some recruitment goals moving forward, again just the short time span of me being here and only having about five months to recruit wasn’t ideal, but the kids we brought in are passionate, and they’re excited to be here.”
And even at this early juncture, progress has been made. Fitzkee thought the Blazers made strides on attacking and placement, among other things.
“We’re starting to get really good at blocking,” he said. “Our defense is getting better from our first game, definitely our serving as well.”
Fiztkee and Rojas each had nine kills on Tuesday. Fitzkee had eight digs, and Rojas had six. Bartice had 15 assists, continuing his on-the-job training as a setter.
“This is my first year ever at setting, really,” Bartice said.
Chalk that up as another one of many firsts he and other members of Hood’s new men’s volleyball team have been piling up this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.