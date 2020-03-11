She trained with a select few considered to be among the nation’s best collegiate volleyball players. Along the way, she received some glowing praise from Karch Kiraly, one of the most revered figures in the sport’s history. Overall, she left Colorado on Feb. 23 believing she performed well.
So, yes, Erika Pritchard certainly liked her chances of achieving her goal.
“I had a good feeling,” the Middletown alum and current University of Maryland junior said.
If someone from USA Volleyball contacted her sometime in mid-March to inform her she had been selected to compete for one of the organization’s two collegiate national teams, she wouldn’t have been shocked.
But USA Volleyball didn’t wait nearly that long, throwing in an element of surprise when Pritchard learned where she stood.
“I thought it would be the next couple of weeks, but it turned out to be the next day,” she said.
Pritchard and her Maryland volleyball teammate, middle blocker Katie Myers, attended a three-day tryout at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center that featured 204 athletes vying for spots on the two 28-member national teams. The day after they returned from Colorado Springs, they reported to Xfinity Center for a practice with their college team. Following the practice, they scrolled through emails on their smartphones in the locker room and were taken aback by what they received from USA Volleyball.
They had been informed they had made the higher-level national team, College National Team-Gold.
USA Volleyball officially announced the 28-member team on March 4, with the 6-foot-3 Pritchard being one of eight outside hitters on the roster.
“We’re like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy,’” Pritchard said. “We got real excited, and we’re just really proud of each other.”
USA Volleyball’s senior national team competes in the Olympics and other prestigious tournaments around the world. If it had to fill any spots on that team at any point in time, the organization would likely turn to the gold national team.
From July 5-12, Pritchard and her CNT-Gold teammates will train in Anaheim, California, where they will compete with the senior national team that will participate in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.
Pritchard wasn’t thinking about participating in national or worldwide competitions when she graduated from Middletown and first reported to practice for the Terrapins in 2017.
“I just wanted to get better,” she said.
Despite having those modest goals, USA Volleyball extended an invitation for a national team tryout following her freshman season. A foot injury prevented her from attending, but she received another invitation in 2019.
Pritchard was ill but soldiered on to Colorado Springs for the tryout.
“It just wasn’t the best weekend,” Pritchard said. “I didn’t have a great tryout, either. I kind of thought, ‘If it’s [not] meant to be, then it’s fine.’”
A much healthier Pritchard got on a plane for Colorado Springs the day before this year’s tryout, and she carried with her a strong mindset.
“I definitely wanted to make the team,” Pritchard said. “I was as prepared as I could, leading up to it, just taking care of my body and getting my mind right — and doing all the things I could control.
“I was excited — it was like good nerves, excitement. I just wanted to play.”
Each of the 204 players participated in four sessions — one on the first day, two on the second and one on the third — and they were placed in three different groups, or waves. Pritchard was one of the 18 members in the White Wave, which included players USA Volleyball was strongly considering for the college national teams.
Sessions included various drills and six-on-six competition. Other than Pritchard spending some time catching her breath while getting acclimated to the altitude of Colorado Springs, everything else went quite well. Being one of 63 outside hitters who attended the tryout, Pritchard said she never felt any pressure to outperform others at the camp.
“Sometimes, I look at all the other hitters, and I try not to compare myself to them, but sometimes I think they’re so good,” Pritchard said. “It’s really cool to be in that atmosphere and be challenged in that way.
“But I just wanted to stay in my own lane, do what I do best and what’s unique to me and show that off and still be humble. I just want to show my character, really have fun and be a good teammate.”
The senior national team coaching staff spent much of its time overseeing the White Wave players, and after the first of Pritchard’s two sessions on the second day of the tryout, Kiraly walked up to her and gave her an enthusiastic high-five. He told her how much he liked her hand placement and hitting strategy during her attacks.
Kiraly, who won Olympic gold medals for the 1984 and 1988 men’s national teams and later added another gold medal in the first Olympic beach volleyball competition, has been coaching the women’s senior national team since 2012.
“That was probably my favorite part, being coached by Karch and being told, ‘Good job,’” Pritchard said. “It meant the world to me.”
In the fall, Pritchard completed a junior season during which she registered a team-high 417 kills for a Terrapins team that finished 13-19 overall and 5-15 in league play as a member of the ultra-competitive Big Ten, which many consider as having the best collegiate women’s volleyball in the country.
Of the 14 members of the senior national team, 11 played in the Big Ten.
Playing against elite competition in packed arenas on a regular basis, Pritchard said, has continuously fed her desire to improve — and played a big role in her becoming a collegiate national team member.
“It’s just the best conference, and me being able to score against them, it helps my game so much more,” Pritchard said. “It elevates your game.”
