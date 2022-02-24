EMMITSBURG — As Michaela Harrison’s offense has swooned, so have the fortunes of her team.
Harrison has been one of the leading scorers for the women’s basketball team at Mount St. Mary’s over the last four years. But last week, she was held scoreless over 32 minutes, and the defending Northeast Conference champions were blown out by a team, Long Island University, that is well below .500.
That’s why the Mountaineers felt the impetus to get Harrison’s offense going in Thursday’s 63-40 victory over Sacred Heart at Knott Arena, especially with the NEC Tournament looming on the horizon.
“If we are going to make this [postseason] push, we are going to need to get Michaela Harrison up there in her scoring,” Mount St. Mary’s coach Antoine White said.
Harrison responded with her best game in more than a month, scoring a team-high 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting to help the Mount snap a two-game losing streak.
“A lot of teams have just been [pressed] up on me,” said Harrison, who was averaging just 4.2 points over her previous five games. “I just have put it on myself to do a better job of moving off the ball ... and making easy shots.”
Harrison seemed to spark the rest of the Mountaineers toward the end of the first half when they went on a 23-6 run to take control of the game.
Isabella Hunt and Kayla Agentowicz each scored 11 points, while Urbana graduate Kendall Bresee finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s.
With one game remaining in the regular season, the Mountaineers (11-12, 9-7 NEC) host St. Francis University (Pennsylvania) at 1 p.m. Saturday, still needing a victory to secure a home game for the NEC Tournament.
“A lot of teams are looking at us,” Harrison said. “Everyone wants to beat Mount St. Mary’s since we are the defending champs. We are going to get everyone’s best shot. We have to expect that.”
Sacred Heart got a game-high 13 points from Sonia Smith and seven rebounds from Kelsey Wood. The Pioneers drop to 7-14 (6-10 NEC).
