Stifling late-summer heat wiped out most of the area sports schedule Tuesday.
There were a handful of events that took place as scheduled, mostly indoor volleyball matches, and a couple of outdoor events. But nothing outdoors happened before 7 p.m., per Frederick County Public Schools.
Kevin Kendro, the supervisor of athletics and extracurricular activities for FCPS, said the precautionary stance will extend through Wednesday.
No outdoor practices or games for any sport will happen before 7 p.m. The same holds true for events in gymnasiums that aren’t air conditioned. Any event in air conditioned gymnasiums can go on as scheduled.
Kendro said they will reevaluate Thursday’s schedule on Wednesday.
“That’s where we are sitting right now,” he said.
There isn’t expected to be much relief from the heat until this weekend. Daytime high temperatures through Thursday are forecast to be in the mid-90s, and Friday’s high temp is predicted to be 89.
Only six of the 19 outdoor FCPS varsity sporting events scheduled for Tuesday were not postponed.
One of the six scheduled varsity volleyball matches was postponed, another was rescheduled and another was moved to a different location. Though, it was not clear what role the heat played in those decisions.
On the college front, Mount St. Mary’s game against Delaware in men’s soccer was played as scheduled at 7 p.m. in Emmitsburg, while its women’s soccer game against Robert Morris on Wednesday was moved up from 2 p.m. to 11 a.m.
Meanwhile, Hood College adjusted most of its scheduled start times over the weekend in anticipation of the heat.
The only event on the Blazers’ schedule Tuesday was a men’s soccer game at Goucher that went on as scheduled at 7 p.m.
Hood also moved its home women’s soccer match Wednesday with St. Mary’s College from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
