Middletown High School graduate Graham Brown doesn’t just play Division I baseball, he plays for a perennially strong Coastal Carolina team that has been ranked in the national top 10 by numerous polls this season.
Being a mere bit player for such a program would be noteworthy. But just like when he played for the Knights and WVU Potomac State College, Brown is much more than a bit player for the Chanticleers.
He’s been a key weapon for Coastal Carolina since joining the Sun Belt Conference team last season, and his considerable capabilities were on full display earlier this month.
Brown, a senior outfielder, was named Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week powered by Diamond Sports on April 11 after enjoying the kind of torrid stretch hitters dream about and pitchers dread. From April 3-9, he went 9-for-16 (.563) with one home run, five doubles, five RBIs, five runs scored, a 1.063 slugging percentage and an on-base percentage of .563.
When Brown was asked about that honor during a phone interview earlier this week, it was almost possible to detect a shrug of modesty on the other end of the line.
“We’re playing great baseball right now, and luckily, I got hot there for a little bit,” he said. “But many of my teammates could’ve also got the same award. Everybody’s been playing great, so it’s been a lot of fun so far.”
Don’t think baseball is just fun and games for Brown, though. It’s a vocation he takes quite seriously.
Individually, Brown is constantly striving to get better, whether he’s continuing to settle in as an outfielder, a relatively new position for the former infielder, or analyzing his hitting approach so he can tangle with crafty Division I pitchers.
Team-wise, he’ll do anything in his power to help the Chanticleers — who won a national title in 2016, their final season in the Big South Conference — enjoy another deep postseason run.
Last year, he clubbed a game-tying homer to left-center to help Coastal Carolina pull out a comeback win over Virginia in an NCAA Regional elimination game. And this year, his play has helped the Chanticleers (26-13) occupy the No. 6 spot in the most recent NCAA DI Baseball Top 25 Rankings.
“His growth as a player has been incredible to watch,” longtime Coastal Carolina coach Gary Gilmore said. “And the maturity with which he goes about his routines and the things he does every day is one of the most professional approaches of anybody on our team.
“He’s constantly learning and wanting to be better,” the coach said. “He’s a tremendous leader on our team.”
While Gilmore sounded like he was talking about Brown’s leadership qualities, the Middletown grad has also been among the team’s leaders in numerous offensive categories.
Heading into Friday’s game against Louisiana, Brown is batting .327 with 11 homers, 16 doubles and 41 RBIs. His doubles total is a team-high and nine shy of the single-season team record set by David Sappelt in 2008. He ranks second on the team in homers and RBIs and fifth in average.
Being studious and observant helps produce such numbers at the Division I level.
“The pitching we’re seeing here, everybody’s mid-90s with three or four pitches,” he said. “It is difficult. But over a 56-game schedule, you start to get used to some of the tendencies of the pitchers. And just watching a lot of film that we have here, all the data, it helps with all the little things, for sure.”
Still, no amount of data helps if a hitter is out of sorts in the batter’s box. Brown feels more comfortable this year.
“It’s a lot easier mentally when you’re playing every day,” Brown said, comparing this season to 2022. “Last year, I was coming off a little bit of an ankle injury at the beginning of the year, and it was kind of hard to get back into it.”
Last season, Brown also had to grasp a new position. With Middletown and Potomac State, he was an infielder. But after arriving at talent-laden Coastal Carolina, he was converted into an outfielder, a position he thought he last played briefly as a high school freshman.
Playing mostly in right field and occasionally in center, Brown likes his new defensive role. Knowledgeable coaches helped him make the transition, and talented teammates also made the transition smoother.
“They kind of helped me, took me under their wings, kind of gave me tips here and there,” he said. “As much as we practice and all of the time we put into it, I kind of adjusted pretty quickly, and now it feels completely normal to me.”
Coming into Friday, Brown had committed just two errors this season, giving him a .976 fielding percentage.
Granted, the stat that means the most to Brown is wins. At Middletown, he helped the Knights win the Class 2A state title in 2017 and become a 2A state finalist in 2019, his senior season.
He then went to Potomac State, a successful junior college program that his older brother Fraser played for years earlier. After having his freshman season cut short by COVID-19, Brown earned NJCAA Division I third-team All-American honors as a sophomore, hitting a team-high .496 with five homers, four triples, 17 doubles and 56 RBIs.
“I would do that same route in a heartbeat,” said Brown, who praised longtime Potomac State head coach Doug Little.
Coastal Carolina associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Kevin Schnall took that route himself, playing at WVU Potomac State before transferring to the Chanticleers in the 1990s. And Schnall’s link to the junior college helped pave Brown’s way to Conway, South Carolina.
“That wasn’t until late in the recruiting process out of junior college,” Brown said. “Obviously, I had this school in the back of my mind. It’s always been one of the schools I wanted to go to, and eventually, it just kind of worked out.”
While Brown will graduate this spring, he has another year of eligibility left. He’s currently focused on this season, so he’s not sure what he’ll do after it ends.
“Obviously the dream is getting drafted this summer,” he said. “But if that doesn’t happen, obviously I would love to come back here.”
Gilmore said Brown’s prospects as a pro depend on his ability to produce consistently. The coach said Brown is one of the best hitters in the country when he goes on a tear.
“He’s still playing at an extremely high level,” Gilmore said. “If he can somehow figure out how to eliminate the dips in his productivity, where he stays a little bit more consistent at the top level, I can see him surviving in professional baseball for quite a while.”
