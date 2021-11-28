SALISBURY, Md. — Mason Wang hit the game-tying shot to send Hood College and Salisbury to overtime, then hit the go-ahead shot in overtime as he and his twin brother Evan Wang combined for 46 points in an 84-82 win.
Mason Wang finished with a game-high 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting and added three steals. Both twins hit six 6-point field goals as the duo went 12-of-23 (52 percent) combined behind the arc. Evan Wang shot 7-of-14 to end the afternoon with 20 points. He led the Blazers with seven rebounds and five assists.
Hood led by as many as 12 in the second half but trailed 75-72 with 20.1 seconds left. Wang rebounded a missed free throw. Later in the possession, the senior drove and kicked it out to Ryan Hollwedel in the corner, who swung the ball to Mason Wang on the wing. He pump-faked a defender and took a dribble to step into an open look to tie the game.
With the game tied at 80-80 in overtime, Evan Wang found Mason Wang open for another 3-pointer for the lead with 2:21 left.
Cameron Heard pulled the Sea Gulls within a point with two free throws a minute later. The Blazers missed a 3-pointer, but Hollwedel pulled in the offensive rebound. Gary Briddell stole the ball for Salisbury with 33 seconds and Salisbury called a timeout six seconds later. Wang blocked the potential game-tying shot by Paul Garcia and Jack Fricka grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 0.5 seconds to go.
In the second half, Hood had used a 22-7 run to take a 68-56 lead with 6:37 left in regulation. Evan Wang scored 11 points in the run, while Trumaine Strickland netted seven of his nine points over the same stretch. During the run, Hood limited the Sea Gulls to 2-of-13 shooting and six turnovers over a span of 10 minutes.
Salisbury outscored the Blazers 22-11 over the game’s first 11 minutes, opening the game 8-of-15 from the floor. Hood hit just 1-of-8 3-point attempts to open the game but heated up to sink 15-of-32 the rest of the way.
The Blazers shot 47 percent overall in the game. The Sea Gulls shot 54 percent in the first half but slid to 33 percent in the second half and overtime to finish at 41 percent.
Hood went 16-of-40 from 3-point range (40 percent), a season-high for made 3-pointers and tied for the sixth-most in a game in program history.
Hood improved to 4-3, while the Sea Gulls dipped to 3-4.
The Blazers open Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth play on December 1 at Stevenson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.