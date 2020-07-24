Hood College’s fall sports teams had their seasons suspended, and the school’s winter teams must wait until 2021 to begin competing because of action taken by its league, the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC).
MAC presidents decided to suspend all intercollegiate athletic competition through the fall semester in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from the conference.
The release stated officials were aware of the importance of athletics in the lives of student-athletes and were committed to exploring approaches and alternatives that will provide future competitive experiences for fall sports student-athletes in the spring semester as circumstances allow.
“This decision was very difficult, as we know how deep the love of the game is for our student-athletes and that intercollegiate events are an important part of campus life for our entire community,” Dr. Andrea E. Chapdelaine, Chair of MAC President’s Council and Hood College President stated in the release. “However, we are confident that our coaches and athletic staff will work with the students to build an engaging athletic experience for our student-athletes while mitigating the risk of COVID-19.”
MAC presidents, athletics directors and the MAC COVID-19 Advisory Group will continue to evaluate the athletics landscape throughout the 2020-21 academic year.
They will look at shifting fall sports seasons to the spring, if possible, as well as scheduling winter sports competition beginning in 2021. A frequently asked question link on the MAC release said, “Per campus policies and public health guidelines, winter sports will work toward practicing in the fall semester to prepare for competition in 2021.”
As for holding championships for fall sports in the spring, the MAC said, “At this point, the NCAA and the MAC have made no decisions regarding the movement of championship dates or cancellation of fall championships. Conversations among all conferences and the NCAA are ongoing. The MAC will work with other Division III conferences and the NCAA to determine if fall championships can be moved to the spring.”
The MAC said any outside intercollegiate competition is suspended until at least Dec. 31. Only intrasquad scrimmages are permissible.
However, Hood’s Esports team can compete because the MAC is not imposing any restrictions on sports that are not sponsored by the conference.
The MAC will be implementing league-wide and campus safety measures for practices and competitions when they do occur.
The MAC, a Division III conference based in Annville, Pennsylvania, is comprised of 18 schools from Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
