The Hood College men’s basketball team gathered Monday afternoon to learn they will face Oswego State in the first round of the Division III NCAA Championships.
The Blazers (20-6) and Lakers (25-2), of New York, will face off at 3:05 p.m Friday in a game played at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania. The winner will advance to face the winner of the game between Swarthmore and Keene State on Saturday at 5:35 p.m. in the second round.
Winners of five straight, Hood defeated Eastern University on Sunday to secure the automatic bid to the tournament as Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Champions.
It’s the Blazers’ first NCAA tournament appearance since their initial one in 2007, when they made it as an at-large team. They are led by Hood’s all-time leading scorer, Mason Wang, and his twin brother Evan. The Wangs are senior guards.
Mason Wang paced the MAC in scoring with 22.3 points per game as the Blazers topped the conference in scoring average (82.2) while ranking 16th in the nation in 3-point percentage (38 percent).
Oswego State, which has also won five in a row, captured the State University of New York Athletic Conference championship Saturday, led by tournament MVP Jeremiah Sparks.
The Lakers have won five conference titles since 2012.
There are 32 teams in the D-III NCAA championships, including 12 at-large teams. The final will be played March 19 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Ticket information for the Hood-Oswego State game will be available Tuesday.
