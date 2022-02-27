ST. DAVIDS, Pa. — Hood’s men’s basketball team ventured into Eastern University’s tiny but raucous gymnasium, where the Eagles had yet to lose this season, for Sunday’s Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth championship game.
The Blazers pulled through to win 74-71 in front of a sold-out, standing-room-only crowd for the college’s first conference title and second automatic bid to the NCAA Division III national tournament.
The Gymnasium at St. David’s occupies less than 750 spectators, but roughly half of those in attendance Sunday made the long haul to the Greater Philadelphia area to support Hood. And one of those supporters was Hood coach Chad Dickman’s teary-eyed father, Tom Dickman, who started the Hood men’s basketball program in 2003-04 and embraced his son after Sunday’s win.
Hood hadn’t made the NCAA Division III tournament since 2007, when it got an at-large bid. The Blazers will find out ther first-round opponent with the NCAA Selection Show on Monday at 12:30 p.m.
“It’s just an awesome accomplishment for us for the history of our program to kind of get to this level, kind of building off the back of all the guys who came before us,” Chad Dickman said. “My dad and his assistants started this from scratch … now we’re accomplishing stuff we never accomplished before.”
“To see all the fans, and the look on our guys’ faces, the absolute joy of this all coming to fruition is awesome,” Dickman said.
Hood (20-6, 14-2 MAC) had shared the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth regular-season title with Eastern, but the Eagles handed the Blazers their only two conference losses by a combined 13 points to thus earn home-court advantage.
In Sunday’s rematch, Blazers all-time leading scorer Mason Wang scored a game-high 26 points and once again carried the load when his team needed it most. Wang was named the tournament MVP and emphasized it with the go-ahead layup in traffic as the shot-clock wound down with 54.6 seconds left in regulation.
“He’s just incredible,” Dickman said.
Hood fell into deficits of eight points or more twice throughout the contest, the first with six minutes left in the first half and the second when Eastern went ahead 53-43 with 14 minutes left in regulation.
Wang charged an 8-0 run that put Hood ahead 40-39 at the break when he scored seven of his team’s final 10 points of the first half.
Included in that sequence was a deep 3-pointer and emphatic block in the corner that led to free throws in the double bonus once he corralled the rebound.
“We had to fight, it just feels great,” Wang said. “I’m so happy for this group. For it to pay off, it’s unbelievable.”
Hood also labored through foul trouble in the frontcourt, as starter Ryan Hollwedel logged only seven minutes with four fouls, while Soren Almquist accrued four fouls in 22 minutes.
That meant Lual Chol, a 6-foot-6 forward averaging roughly six minutes a game, needed to anchor the middle of Hood’s baseline 2-3 zone defense. Chol played 11 minutes in the second half and held Eagles’ 6-foot-8 forward William Blet to five points and one defensive rebound over that span.
Chol finished with a game-high plus-minus of 18.
“He’s just one of those guys who’s always there when you need him,” Dickman said. “He’s just a great kid. He had some big time rebounds, big time stops.”
Defensively, Hood packed the zone in and made life hard on Eastern’s backcourt. After the Eagles shot nearly 50 percent in the first half, they shot 38 percent in the second half and made just two of 10 attempts from behind the arc.
Hood, meanwhile, overcame 23 turnovers by burying 11 of its 26 attempts from deep. Now the Blazers await their seed and matchup in the NCAA Division III national tournament, which is set to be revealed Monday afternoon.
“It’s so gratifying to be able to finish such a good season like this,” Dickman said. “It was looking more and more like we were going to be left out of the national tournament if we lost. Just to finish some of these guys’ four-year careers, some of the best players we ever had here, with a tournament appearance, makes all the hard work, and the time, worthwhile.”
