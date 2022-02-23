With the season and their college careers on the line Wednesday night, the seniors on the Hood College men’s basketball team came through.
Over the final six minutes of a 82-79 victory over Albright in the quarterfinals of the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Tournament, Mason Wang drained a 3-pointer, Evan Wang converted a three-point play, Christopher Smalls nailed a clutch 3-pointer and Bryce Butler made the game-winning free throws.
“That’s been the story of the year for us and for our guys,” Blazers coach Chad Dickman said. “We have a lot of good players.”
Even with leading scorers Mason and Evan Wang having quiet nights offensively — the identical twins combined for 15 points — Hood was able to keep it together and pull out a nip-and-tuck game in a charged atmosphere at BB&T Arena.
The lead changed hands 16 times over the course of the game, and no team enjoyed more than a four-point lead for the entire second half. The game was also tied on 11 occasions.
“Oh, man. That was one of the most high-intensity games we’ve had since I have been at Hood,” said Dickman, who is in his eighth season at Hood and sixth as the head coach.
“The crowd was fantastic. The energy, just a really big-time atmosphere. On Friday, if we can make it even better than that, it’s going to give us a heck of a leg up.”
The second-seeded Blazers (18-6) will host sixth-seeded Widener (13-13) at 6 p.m. Friday in a MAC Commonwealth semifinal.
Hood swept Widener this season with a pair of double-digit wins. But the Pride pulled an upset Wednesday with a 98-80 road win over third-seeded Alvernia.
“Anyone that goes to Alvernia and wins by [almost] 20, they are playing pretty well,” Dickman said. “We are going to have the play the way we are capable of playing because that won’t be a walk in the park at all.”
Seeking its first conference championship in men’s basketball since the 2006-7 season, Hood was at its best when it had to be against Albright.
The Blazers made four of their 14 3-pointers — they attempted 42 in a nod to modern basketball — in the first three minutes of the game to earn their biggest lead at 14-5.
They trailed by four with just under six minutes to play when Mason Wang hit his second 3-pointer of the game to cut the deficit to 66-65.
“They are such difference makers,” Dickman said of the Wang twins, “that when teams key in on them, it opens things up for our other guys even more.”
That’s what happened down the stretch.
Albright (10-15) left 6-foot-5 sophomore Soren Almquist open behind the arc at the top of the key, and he drained a 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 23 seconds left to give Hood a 73-71 lead.
The Lions also left Smalls open on the wing with just over a minute to play, and he buried a 3 to make it 78-74 in favor of Hood.
“It felt great,” Smalls said of his decisive 3. “I felt everyone from the stands get hyped. It felt like the game-winner. I knew there was still time to play, but it was just the feeling.”
Following two free throws by Mason Wang, Albright had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer, but Sidney Brown’s 3-pointer was off the mark, and the Blazers exhaled before celebrating.
“Albright did a good job limiting the clean looks for the Wang twins,” said Butler, who led the Blazers with 20 points. “That allowed us to get open and get wide-open looks. I am just glad myself, Chris [14 points] and the other guys were able to take advantage of the opportunity.”
Tuscarora High School graduate Trumaine Stickland added 11 points for Hood. Mason Wang finished with 10 points, while Evan Wang scored five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.