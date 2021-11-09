WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State Harrisburg 69, Hood 65
The visiting Blazers hit their first six field goal attempts, but foul trouble and 36 combined points by Kendis Butler and Anna Mahan led Penn State Harrisburg to a win.
Hood’s Tiffany Manning scored a game-high 21 points on 5-9 shooting along with five rebounds. The sophomore went 10-of-11 at the free throw line.
Nikki Etchison finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Blazers (1-1), and Morgan Anderson had 10 points and five rebounds.
The two teams spent much of the night at the foul line. Hood finished 21-of-28, while PSH was 23-of-31.
Hood edged a 34-32 advantage in points in the paint.
The Blazers outrebounded the Lions 42-38.
Hood scored 17 points off turnovers, two more than Penn State.
Mahan recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Lions.
