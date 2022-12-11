The Hood College men’s basketball team led by double figures in the second half, but Lebanon Valley came back to defend its home court as the Blazers dropped a 75-71 final in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth action.
Trumaine Strickland shot 9-of-17 on his way to a team-best 23 points to go along with six rebounds.
Ryan Hollwedel and Christopher Smalls each hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.
Jevon Yarbrough added 10 points off the bench, sinking 4-of-6 field goals.
Jack Fricka led Hood with eight rebounds, and Garrison Linton had seven assists. Both players had two steals.
The two teams traded runs in the second half. Hood scored the first seven points of the period to claim a 45-31 lead with 17:17 to play.
Collin Jones scored 10 points during a 17-5 that followed, shaving the Blazers’ lead to 50-48 at 12:09.
Hood responded with a 12-3 run to build a 62-51 lead with 8:23 to play. The Blazers went 4-for-5 with three 3-point field goals during the run but could not keep up the hot shooting.
As a team, Hood made just two more field goals the rest of the way, opening the door for a 24-9 game-closing run for LVC. Only three Dutchmen scored during the run, Jones, Evan Smith and Jevon Griffin.
Griffin hit a 3-point shot to pull Lebanon Valley within 62-60 with 5:04 remaining. Smalls grabbed an offensive rebound, was fouled and hit both free throws at the other end for Hood’s first points in over three minutes. After an and-one from Jones, back-to-back 3-pointers by Smith put LVC in front 67-64 at the 1:48 mark.
A 3-pointer from Smalls cut LVC’s lead to 68-67 with 1:17 to play. On the next Dutchmen possession, Smith was forced to toss up a jumper with the shot clock expiring and it found the bottom of the net to give Lebanon Valley a 70-67 edge. Hood pulled within two twice in the 48 seconds but could not tie the game.
The Blazers shot only 39 percent in the game and were whistled for 28 fouls but used an 18-7 advantage in points off turnovers and a 21-9 edge in bench points to try to hold off the Dutchmen.
LVC shot 45 percent from the floor, including 10-of-26 (39 percent) from the 3-point arc.
Jones had game highs of 24 points and 16 rebounds for the Dutchmen on 9-of-12 shooting. Payton Lewis hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points. Smith finished with 16 points.
Hood slipped to 5-5 overall and 2-2 in the MAC Commonwealth, while LVC improved to 4-5 and 2-1.
The Blazers are idle before heading to Keystone in La Plume, Pa. on December 18.
Women’s Basketball Lebanon Valley 55, Hood 49
Tiffany Manning had a team-high 16 points along with nine rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Blazers. Lele Wright had a career-high 15 rebounds, including seven on the offensive glass, and four steals. Marlise Newson had eight points, and Philippa Clouse had eight rebounds and three steals.
