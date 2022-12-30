The milestone seemed like a foregone conclusion less than five minutes into Friday afternoon’s game. Hood men’s basketball dropped buckets on nearly every possession, quickly opening up a 19-point lead that only ballooned.
Yet, it never registered in Blazers coach Chad Dickman’s mind.
By the time Hood exited its home gym 109-51 victors over Waynesburg, Dickman had won his 100th game at the school. He was only informed of the benchmark on his walk back to the locker room, and upon entering, he was promptly showered with water by his celebratory players.
“That was pretty cool. Pleasant surprise,” Dickman said.
He’s the second coach in program history, taking over for his father, Tom, in 2015. Chad Dickman led a handful of solid teams before last year’s squad broke out to win the MAC Commonwealth championship and earn a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament for the first time since 2007.
That success is predicated on a high-tempo offense that allows the Blazers (7-5) to take — and make — a plethora of 3-pointers.
Case in point, Friday: Hood made 20 triples, one shy of tying the single-game team record. The Blazers scored 109 points, the second time they’ve cracked the century mark this season and the program’s fifth-highest single-game total.
“We just try to play fast, and it’s hard for defenses to play with us for 40 minutes,” senior guard Ian Pugh said.
The Yellow Jackets (3-7) struggled to keep up with Hood from the opening tip, and all but one of the 15 Blazers that saw action scored. Ten of those made at least one 3-pointer.
It’s a hallmark of Dickman’s style, one that he has imparted on his players.
He preaches picking teammates up when fighting through adversity, and he trusts each of his players in big moments, starters or reserves. He’s always scouting, too, looking to find any advantage he can to push his players to their peak.
Dickman takes few days off, and the same is true of his players.
“He’s just a hard worker. Every day, he’s in the gym, reading scouts for us, getting us ready for practice,” senior guard Trumaine Strickland, a Tuscarora grad, said. “He’s just a good dude, honestly.”
That manifests in little moments during games, too.
Late in the first half Friday, Dickman pulled aside a frustrated Pugh, who had just committed a foul. The coach briefly pulled him off to calm him down, then sent him back out for a confidence boost. Pugh promptly drilled a 3-pointer, turning toward Dickman and smiling.
“He tells me to keep working hard, stay committed and trust the process,” Pugh said. “That’s how I developed, and that’s who I am today.”
It’s led to 100 victories, though few as dominant as Friday’s triumph.
They aren’t all that easy, and earning the next 100 certainly will be its own challenge. But for now, he can take a brief moment to celebrate.
“I’m really proud of the history of the program, and everything my dad and his guys built. We’ll continue to move it forward and try to take it to a new level,” Dickman said. “Pretty cool little feat, but it’s something you can’t do without the players that have come through the whole time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.