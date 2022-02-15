GRANTHAM, Pa. -- Hood College's Mason Wang scored 22 of his game-high 34 in the second half as the Blazers picked up a 69-54 win at Messiah in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth action.
The win was Hood's 13th in conference play this year, a new program record, surpassing the 12 wins by the 2006-07 team.
Wang turned in his sixth 30-plus point game of the season. The senior hit 11-of-18 field goals, including 5-for-8 from 3-point range, and was a perfect 7-for-7 at the free-throw line. He tied Bryce Butler for the team lead with six rebounds.
Evan Wang scored 11 points. He shot 4-of-5 overall and was 3-for-4 behind the 3-point line.
Hood (16-6 overall, 13-2 MAC Commonwealth) trailed 30-29 at halftime but the second half belonged to Mason Wang. He scored less than a minute into the half to give the Blazers the lead.
The Falcons took the lead again on a driving layup by Bryan Coletti to make it 36-35 with 15:45 to go. Trumaine Strickland followed with a 3-pointer to make it 38-36 before Will Young IV tied the game at 14:41.
Jack Fricka was fouled with 12:16 on the clock and hit a pair of free throws to start a 29-9 game-breaking run for Hood. Wang caught fire during the stretch that lasted the next 10 minutes, scoring 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting with a pair of free throws. Evan Wang knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Blazers their biggest lead of the game, 67-47, with just over two minutes to play.
Hood started the game slowly as the Falcons claimed an 18-7 lead with 12:44 left in the first half behind 10 points from Arkese Claiborne.
The Blazers went on a 22-7 run, fueled by a dozen points from Mason Wang, to take a 29-25 edge on an and-one by Wang with 2:16 remaining. Evan Glogowski pulled Messiah within two before Evan Parker knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Falcons a 30-29 halftime lead.
Hood shot 52 percent in the second half to end the game at 43 percent.
The Blazers outrebounded the Falcons 35-32.
Hood committed only nine turnovers, while Messiah turned it over just 12 times.
Coletti scored 12 for the Falcons, while Claiborne and Tyler Penley added 10 apiece. Penley grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.
The Blazers wrap up the regular season at Alvernia at 3 p.m. Saturday.
