The Hood College men’s basketball team used a 24-8 run in the second half to pull away from Messiah for a 95-70 victory in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth action Wednesday night at BB&T Arena.
Mason Wang went 8-for-13 shooting to score a game-high 27 points. He hit three 3-pointers, went 8-for-9 at the free-throw line and dished out five assists.
Evan Wang scored 17 points on 7-for-10 from the field with two 3-pointers.
Soren Almquist finished with a career-high 11 points, hitting all four of his field-goal attempts. Trumaine Strickland had nine rebounds in just 17 minutes off the bench.
Hood (10-5 overall, 7-1 MAC Commonwealth) led 46-36 at the half and used an 8-2 run to take a 54-38 lead on a Ryan Hollwedel 3-pointer with 18:12 to go. The Falcons cut the deficit to 10, and the Blazers’ lead fluctuated between 10 and 14 points over the next five minutes.
Evan Parker pulled Messiah within 64-54 with 12:02 remaining. Neither team scored again until an Evan Wang three-point play at the 10:36 to spark Hood’s run. The Wang twins combined for 14 points in the stretch, and the Blazers hit 9-for-10 from the field over a span of five minutes. Evan Wang knocked down a 3-pointer with 5:51 to play to make it 88-62. Messiah never pulled within 18 points the rest of the way.
The Blazers shot 53 percent in the contest, while an icy second half dropped Messiah to 42 percent for the game.
Hood was 14-for-34 from 3-point range (41 percent). The Falcons finished 9-of-22.
The Blazers outrebounded Messiah 34-27.
Hood committed only 12 turnovers in the game and used 12 steals to help cause 17 Falcons turnovers. The result was a 28-11 advantage in points off turnovers.
Parker paced Messiah (4-9, 2-5) with 18 points on 6-of-8 from 3-point range. Arkese Claiborne scored 16 points and grabbed seven boards. Tyler Penley added a dozen points and Will Young IV scored 11. Caleb Light led all players with six assists.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Messiah 70, Hood 34
The Blazers’ Marlise Newson finished with 18 points.
Nikki Etchison grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
