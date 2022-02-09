The Hood College men's basketball team tied the school record by making 21 3-point field goals in a 93-63 win over York for the Blazers' eighth straight win.
Ten different players each hit at least one 3-point field goal in the victory.
Ryan Hollwedel paced Hood with 13 points, knocking down three 3-pointers. Christopher Smalls went 4-for-7 from 3-point range and scored a dozen points.
Evan Wang went 3-for-6 from distance and scored 11 points. Mason Wang scored just 10 points but hit a pair of 3-point shots and dished out eight assists.
Soren Almquist connected on three long range jumpers, finishing with nine points in seven minutes. Brian Barrett sank a pair of 3-pointers down the stretch, while Bryce Butler, Trumaine Strickland, Garrison Linton and Ian Pugh each connected once from behind the arc.
Hood finished 21-for-49 from 3-point range (43 percent), tying the school record of 21 set against St. Mary's in November 2019.
Hood improves to 15-5 on the year and 12-1 in the MAC Commonwealth. The Spartans are 6-13 and 2-11.
