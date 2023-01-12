Hood College's Christopher Smalls and Trumaine Strickland hit 3-point field goals in the final 36 seconds to erase a four-point deficit as the Blazers escaped Mary Washington with a 65-63 win in non-conference men's basketball on Wednesday night in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Strickland scored a career-high 26 points, none more important than his go-ahead 3-pointer with 10 seconds left. The senior guard shot 8-for-13, including 4-for-8 behind the arc, and had three steals.
Michael Wallace, who missed the season's first 10 games, had his best game in a Hood uniform. The graduate student poured in 19 points off the bench on 7-of-12 shooting to go along with five rebounds.
Christopher Smalls, whose only field goal of the game started the Blazers' late comeback, finished with six rebounds and four steals. Garrison Linton tied Smalls for the team-high with six rebounds and had three steals.
Hood held a 13-point lead in the second half before the Eagles went on a 17-0 run late in the second half. Greg Rowson was fouled but only made the first free throw to make it 63-59 with 1:06 on the clock. Dorian Davis cleared the offensive glass, but Rowson was off the mark from beyond the arc.
Linton grabbed the defensive board and found Smalls open for a 3-pointer to cut it to a one-point deficit with 36 seconds to go.
Davis was off the mark on another 3-point try for UMW with 17 seconds left. Ryan Hollwedel tipped the rebound to Linton, who pushed the ball ahead to Wallace. Wallace drove to the rim and passed to an open Strickland in the corner, who hit a 3 for the 65-63 lead.
Mary Washington got the ball into the frontcourt on its final possession, but Smalls stole a pass and passed ahead to Linton, who dribbled out the final two seconds to seal the win.
The Eagles' big run to take the lead had come on the heels of a 25-5 surge by Hood, which had given the Blazers a 59-46 lead with seven minutes to play. Strickland had 10 points during that span.
In the first half, the Blazers opened the game with a 20-9 run that included 14 points by the combination of Strickland and Wallace.
Hood still led 30-28 after a bucket by Wallace with 1:45 left in the half, but Mary Washington scored the final seven points to take a 35-30 lead into the break.
Rowson had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles, the only scorer in double figures for Mary Washington.
Hood snapped a two-game skid and improved to 8-7.
Mary Washington, who was receiving votes in the D3hoops.com Top 25, fell to 11-4.
The Blazers head to Alvernia on Saturday.
