Hood College's Christopher Smalls and Trumaine Strickland hit 3-point field goals in the final 36 seconds to erase a four-point deficit as the Blazers escaped Mary Washington with a 65-63 win in non-conference men's basketball on Wednesday night in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Strickland scored a career-high 26 points, none more important than his go-ahead 3-pointer with 10 seconds left. The senior guard shot 8-for-13, including 4-for-8 behind the arc, and had three steals.

