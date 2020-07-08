The Hood College men’s basketball program has added eight recruits as well as a pair of assistant coaches.
Hood’s new assistants are Jared Wagner and Urbana High School graduate Luke Summers.
Wagner, a recent graduate of York College, was a 2nd Team All-American and named the Capital Athletic Conference Player of the Year this past season. He has also coached with the York Ballers AAU program the last two summers. Summers recently graduated from Bucknell University, where he worked with the Bison program for four years in a student-coach capacity.
Blazers assistant Sean Westerlund left to take his first head college coaching job at Bryn Athyn College, while graduate assistant Matt Harris completed his MBA in May and has accepted an assistant coaching position at Elizabethtown College.
Hood also had to replace five seniors.
“We had to replace an awfully valuable and successful senior class, and I am thoroughly satisfied with these incoming guys,” Hood coach Chad Dickman said.
Josh Akers, a 6-0 sharpshooter from Baltimore Catholic League power Archbishop Spalding, helped his team to a 2019-20 resurgence. The Cavaliers finished 18-12 and were the most improved team in the highly respected conference. Akers had a career-high of 34 points in a game that saw him go 10-11 from the 3-point line.
Soren Almquist, a 6-5 forward from James Madison High School (Va.), averaged 13 points, seven rebounds, and two assists this past season, leading his squad to a 17-8 record. He was named MVP of the Concorde District, two-time All-District First Team, first team all-region, NovaHoops.com All-Public School Second Team, and DMVelite Fourth Team Northern Virginia.
A 6-4 forward from Western Albemarle High School (Va.), Tommy Mangrum was the Jefferson District Player of the Year and the Region 3C Player of the Year. He was named AAA First Team All-State and First Team All-Central Virginia after averaging 20 points, six rebounds, and two steals per game last year. Mangrum finished his career as the school’s second all-time scorer with 1,313 points and second-leading rebounder with 595.
Frederick native James Dyson will also join the Blazers squad. The 6-2 wing attended Virginia Academy, where he averaged 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals per game this past year. He was the Team MVP and also named Virginia Academy’s Athlete of the Year.
Jack Fricka, a 6-3 guard from West Potomac High School (Va.), averaged 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals per game as he led his squad to an 18-7 record. He was named All-Gunston District Second Team and first team all-defense, and NovaHoops.com named him an All-Public School Honorable Mention selection.
The Blazers will also add Zane Fox, a 6-2 wing from Courtland High School (Va.) who led his team to a 25-3 record, averaging 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals per game. Fox was a first team all-conference and second team all-region selection.
Bryce Keller is a 5-11 shooting guard from Smithsburg High School (Md.) who averaged 10 points per game as a senior, despite battling injuries throughout the year. He shot 35 percent from the 3-point line and 83 percent from the free throw line.
Hood wrapped up the class with a local product, who will transfer in after a one-year stint at NCAA Division II Alderson-Broaddus University (W.Va.). Trumaine Strickland, a 6-0 combo guard, was the leading scorer in Frederick County in 2018-19, averaging 23 points per game as a senior at Tuscarora High School. He was All-CMC First Team, Frederick News-Post first-team all-county and honorable mention all-state. At Alderson-Broaddus last season, he played in 25 games as a freshman, starting five.
The newcomers will look to replace the senior class of Kobe Butler, Keith Claiborne Jr., Tyler Evans, Brice Moore and Michael Riley on a team that won 17 games last season. Hood returns three starters, including All-MAC Commonwealth selections Evan Wang and Mason Wang, as well as Christopher Smalls.
