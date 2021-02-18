Hood is set to start its spring sports season in the Middle Atlantic Conference beginning in March, conference officials announced Thursday.
Baseball will proceed with all nine MAC Commonwealth and all eight MAC Freedom programs competing. The season is set to begin with conference play on Saturday, March 13. However, teams have the option to play games as early as Saturday, March 6, if weather permits.
A seven-week conference slate will allow the MAC Freedom to play every conference opponent. The MAC Commonwealth is scheduled to play six conference opponents.
The conference championship this season will be an open-tournament format, beginning Tuesday, April 27.
Softball begins Saturday, March 13, with the same option to begin play a week earlier. There will be a six-week conference schedule.
The same format (open tournament) will be used when the conference championships begin on April 24.
Men’s lacrosse starts on Saturday, March 6. It will be an eight-week season, with the open conference tournament starting on Wednesday, April 28. Women’s lacrosse also starts on Saturday, March 6. The conference tournament begins April 24.
Men’s and women’s tennis starts Saturday, March 20, running for seven weeks. The MAC men’s tournament begins May 3. The women’s tournament starts May 4.
Hood’s men’s and women’s golf teams have been given MAC permission to schedule enough matches to qualify for the NCAA championships. The MAC men’s championships begin April 24, with the women’s championships beginning May 1.
Men’s and women’s swimming programs have been given autonomy to schedule a hybrid of in-person and virtual competitions. Teams are allowed to compete as early as March 5, through the MAC championships, concluding April 16-18.
Men’s and women’s outdoor track and field teams have been given the option to create a schedule that allows the opportunity to record qualifying marks and times to the NCAA championships. The regular season will conclude with the conference championships, hosted by Widener University, on May 6-8.
