Hood College announced Tuesday that it was adding women's ice hockey as its 26th varsity sport.
The team will begin playing in the 2024-25.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Hood College announced Tuesday that it was adding women's ice hockey as its 26th varsity sport.
The team will begin playing in the 2024-25.
"As we continue to research new opportunities for women to compete in athletics, ice hockey fit well within our parameters for potential sports," Hood athletic director Dr. Susan Kolb said in a statement released by the school.
"We have an excellent facility at Skate Frederick to offer our players for their home ice. We are regionally close to many club and high-school level women's ice hockey programs for recruiting. We will start searching for our coach this fall. I am thrilled to see women's ice hockey come to Hood College and will look forward to our first season."
There were 67 institutions that played Division III women's ice hockey in 2021, according to the most recent NCAA Sports Sponsorship and Participation Rate Report.
Sponsorship of Division III women's ice hockey has grown by a third since 2013, and the number of players has grown from roughly 1,100 to roughly 1,500 over the same period, according to the report.
The women's ice hockey team at Hood will compete in the Middle Atlantic Conference, joining MAC schools Alvernia, Arcadia, King's College, Lebanon Valley College, Stevenson and Wilkes that already compete in the sport.
"Gender equity is a fundamental principle across the MAC. So, I'm delighted that Hood will be sponsoring women's ice hockey," MAC executive director Megan Morrison said in the statement released by Hood. "It underscores Hood's commitment to gender equity and adds to the growing number of ice hockey programs sponsored by MAC institutions."
Hood does not play men's hockey on the varsity or club levels.
Hood president Dr. Andrea Chapdelaine said women's ice hockey is "an excellent addition given our history as a women's college. In fact, Hood was one of the first colleges in the U.S. to offer field hockey for women."
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.