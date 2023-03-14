After 12 years at the helm of the Hood women’s basketball program and more than 40 years coaching in the county, Jack Mehl is stepping aside.
He announced his retirement from coaching on Tuesday and will assume a full-time administrative role with the Blazers, continuing as their associate athletic director and an academic advisor for the athletes.
“I don’t think there was any one thing that made me decide it was time,” Mehl said Tuesday evening. “But it was a lot of stuff on my plate, and taking coaching out of the mix would allow me to do more of the other parts of my job.”
Mehl, 65, already held both of the other roles in some capacity, though he said it was time-intensive to juggle those responsibilities plus coaching.
He took over the Blazers’ job in 2011 after 18 years across two stints at Frederick Community College, where he turned the Cougars’ women’s team into a power and brought them to a national title game in 2001.
While he never achieved those heights at Hood, Mehl won 62 games with the Blazers and led them to their only win over a nationally ranked team in program history, a 60-58 victory over Lebanon Valley on Jan. 22, 2014. That stands as one of Mehl’s favorite memories from his tenure and one of Hood’s greatest moments.
“Jack has an ability to inspire those around him, no matter the person or the title in which they hold,” athletic director Susan Kolb said in a statement. “The student-athletes he has coached are better basketball players, students, and most importantly, people for having played under him.”
He combined to win 455 games between the two programs and was inducted into the Alvin G. Quinn Sports Hall of Fame in 2004.
Prior to arriving at FCC in 1988, Mehl coached the Brunswick varsity girls and junior varsity boys teams, also teaching at the school.
“I don’t think I ever had a day where I didn’t want to go to work, whether that was teaching or coaching,” Mehl said. “I’m very fortunate to have that experience.”
And he’s left an impact on the Frederick County basketball community as a result.
At one of his final games last month, Mehl noticed a pair of his former FCC players who came to the game to say hello and check in with him.
“It’s nice to realize that you still have that connection and the things you did mean a lot to people,” Mehl said. “I’ve always felt like the most important thing is not always the wins and losses but the connections that you made with players, other coaches, officials, and administrators, and to realize that we’re all in this together.”
Mehl will still be in an advisory role to maintain those connections, even if he isn’t handling the day-to-day operations of a team for the first time in over a decade.
It allows him to not juggle too many tasks while giving him more time to spend with his family. Mehl said he’s not completely ruling out a return to coaching, but the circumstances would have to be just right for him to get back on the sideline.
“I’m happy with the decision I’ve made and where I am right now,” Mehl said. “I think it’s important the kids know that my plan is to still be there in case there’s questions or they need support.”
