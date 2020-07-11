While some collegiate athletic leagues have ruled out playing fall sports, Hood College’s conference, the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC), still plans to play.
The MAC intends to pursue fall athletics competition, with each campus formulating plans for resocialization that will comply with local, state and NCAA guidelines, according to a statement released by the conference.
Competition will be limited to MAC institutional members beginning no earlier than September 18, 2020 and with the goal of reaching NCAA minimums in all sports.
The MAC statement said the conference will continue to prioritize the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, campuses and communities and therefore will continue to evaluate both internal and external factors and revisit this decision if necessary.
“It is paramount that each campus prioritizes the health of its entire campus community,” said Megan Morrison, MAC Executive Director. “I am hopeful that with carefully crafted resocialization plans, athletics, as an integral piece in the co-curricular experience for so many student-athletes and campuses, may be able to happen this fall.”
The MAC announcement comes during a week in which several college conferences either scrapped or suspended their fall seasons, including the Ivy League and the Centennial Conference, which won’t play football in 2020 and suspended other fall sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.