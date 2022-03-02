Hood College’s Mason Wang was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Player of the Year and was joined on the All-MAC Commonwealth First Team by his twin brother Evan Wang.
Mason left little doubt as to who would take home the player of the year award after earning the conference’s player of the week accolade eight times during the 2021-22 season and was named the MVP of the MAC Commonwealth Championships.
He currently leads the MAC Commonwealth and is 17th in Division III in both points per game (22.4) and 3-point field goals per game (3.27). Wang also leads the conference in free throws made (114), total 3-point field goals (85), total points (583) and steals (60).
He scored 30 or more points six times this season. His season-high was a 39-point outburst in a win over Albright in December. In the conference championship game, he poured in 26 points and hit what proved to be the game-winning basket with a minute left.
Entering the NCAA Championships, he is the Blazers’ all-time leading scorer with 1,946 points, nearly 300 more than any other player in Hood’s program history. Wang is also the Blazers’ record holder for field goals made (614) and free throws made (455); while ranking second in points per game (18.6), 3-point field goals (263), free throw percentage (83.2) and steals (176). The senior is fourth in assists at Hood (304) and fifth in 3-point percentage (40.3).
Evan Wang turned in a strong senior season to join his brother on the first team. He is eighth in Division III with a MAC Commonwealth-best 3-point percentage of 45.7. Wang also leads the MAC Commonwealth with an assist/turnover ratio of 2.29. He is second to his brother in 3-point field goals in the conference with 2.76 for game. Evan’s 94 assists are second in the league.
He has five games with 20 or more points this season, including one against No. 1 Randolph-Macon on the season’s opening weekend. He also has 11 games of at least five assists on the year.
He currently is second all-time at Hood with 409 assists and ranks among the career leaders in 3-point field goals (189, fourth), 3-point percentage (41.6, fourth), steals (153, fourth), points (1,208, fifth) and points per game (11.62, sixth).
The duo helped lead the Blazers to their first MAC Commonwealth Championship after earning a share of the regular-season championship by going 20-6 overall and 14-2 in the league.
Hood will head to Swarthmore to face Oswego State in the first round of the NCAA Championships at 3:05 p.m. Friday.
