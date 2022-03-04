Hood College’s Evan Wang and Mason Wang combined for 44 points but No. 17 Oswego State took advantage of a plus-16 rebounding advantage to defeat the Blazers 83-72 in the first round of the Division III NCAA Championships on Friday in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania.
The Blazers finished the season with a 20-7 record, winning the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Championship and earning the second bid to the NCAA Tournament in program history.
Mason Wang scored 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting and led the team with eight rebounds. Evan Wang went 5-for-11 from 3-point range and finished with 21 points.
Bryce Butler added 15 points, going 4-for-7 from the field. The graduate student went 5-of-6 at the foul line.
The Blazers scored more points than any other team against the nation’s third-ranked scoring defense this season, but a cold stretch for Hood to close the first half proved costly. After a pair of free throws by Evan Wang gave the Blazers a 27-19 lead with eight minutes left in the half, Oswego closed the half with a 15-0 run. Hood went 0-for-6 the rest of the half and committed five turnovers.
The stretch came immediately after a 13-6 run by the Blazers in which the Wang twins combined for all 13 points, culminating in the free throws by Evan Wang that gave Hood an eight-point lead.
After trailing 34-27 at halftime, the Blazers found themselves behind 50-40 thanks to a Devin Green 3-pointer with 13:48 remaining. Mason Wang scored on a layup on Hood’s next possession to kick off an 8-2 run that pulled the Blazers within 52-48 on a 3-pointer by Soren Almquist with 11:39 to go.
The Lakers followed Hood’s run with a 12-0 stretch that featured three straight 3-pointers to give Oswego State its biggest lead at 64-48 at the 8:24 mark.
The Blazers began to slowly chip away at the lead as Mason Wang and Butler combined for 15 of the next 19 Hood points. The Blazers could not catch up fast enough, however, as two foul shots by Butler cut the deficit to single digits, 80-71, with just 14 seconds left.
Oswego State entered the game third in Division III in rebounding margin and outrebounded Hood 44-28, to build a 20-7 edge in second-chance points.
Both teams shot 42 percent in the game.
Hood went 10-of-33 from 3-point range (30 percent) against Division III’s 12th ranked 3-point defense.
The Blazers were 19-for-21 at the free-throw line (91 percent), including 17-for-19 in the second half.
Jamal Achille had a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Lakers. Green scored 17 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists before fouling out. Jeremiah Sparks added 10 points.
Hood’s 20 wins are one shy of the school record of 21.
The Blazers hit a school record 346 3-point field goals during the 2021-22 season.
Mason Wang finishes his career as Hood’s all-time leading scorer with 1,969 points, while Evan Wang scored 1,229 points to rank fifth.
Hood is 0-2 all-time in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
