Frederick Community College’s men’s basketball team has a first-year coach in Darryl Whiten, and nine of its 10 players are freshmen.
With so many new faces, the Cougars were bound to take some lumps, and they lost their first 11 games, finally getting into the win column by beating Christendom College on Feb. 16.
“It’s been a long season, a lot of losses,” FCC freshman guard Thomas Hallowell said. “But we’re hungry.”
Hallowell channeled some of that hunger during the final seconds of Monday’s game against visiting Garrett College.
With the Cougars trailing by a point after squandering a 22-point lead, Hallowell saw a loose basketball on the floor, where it landed after FCC point guard Tyriel Collins’ layup attempt spun off the rim.
A reserve who had yet to score in the game, Hallowell beat a nearby defender to the ball, grabbed it and immediately went up strong to hit the go-ahead layup with 7.6 seconds left to help the Cougars pull out a 76-73 win over the Lakers.
Collins hit a pair of free throws with 4.6 seconds left to finish with a game-high 23 points, then Garrett wing Kobe Tigney’s rushed shot from way behind the 3-point arc bounced off the front of the rim as the final buzzer sounded.
FCC (2-12) did just enough to notch its first home win and first Maryland JuCo Conference victory this season, and those noteworthy firsts came less than a week after the Cougars ended their season-opening losing streak.
“We’ve been grinding all year long, working hard in practice,” Whiten said. “And sometimes the kids may not think that there’s light at the end of the tunnel, but we see glimmers of hope.”
As players left the court after Monday’s game, a fired up Whiten hugged William Barnette Jr., the Cougars’ lone sophomore.
“It’s such a great win for the program,” Whiten said. “I’m just filled with so much emotion.”
Before taking over FCC’s program, Whiten spent years coaching at the high school level, most recently as Tuscarora’s boys coach. In fact, one of his former Titans players who now plays in the NBA G League with the Raptors 905, Obadiah Noel, attended Monday’s game.
“We tweaked a few things for sure, because this is a different level, this is a different breed of basketball, this is college basketball,” Whiten said. “And when you’re talking about college basketball, guys are a lot quicker, a lot [more] athletic, they’re stronger, more desire. And guys at this level are very hungry.”
During its season-opening losing streak, FCC had some close calls, including a 67-62 loss to Harford on Dec. 1.
“We’ve been in pretty much every game,” Whiten said. “It’s just a matter of putting two halves together.”
The Cougars seemed in danger of failing to do that on Monday. Sinking their first five 3-point shots during the first four minutes of the first half, the Cougars stormed out to a 19-2 lead and led 38-23 at halftime.
But that lead shrank as Garrett used 3-pointers, driving layups and follow-up shots to gradually get back into the game and take the lead down the stretch.
“We struggled there at times,” Whiten said. “But I’ll tell you, man, these guys, they fought so hard.”
The Cougars abandoned their zone defense late in the game to get some stops. And on the other end of the floor, Collins scored eight points, showing the motivation he and his teammates felt after losing their big lead.
“When that happened, we kind of just looked at each other and were like, ‘Well, we’ve got to push through, we’ve got to come out with this win,’” he said. “And you could tell everyone wanted it.”
Collins also had 10 assists, seven rebounds and four steals.
“He’s the oil in the engine,” Whiten said. “And the way he goes is pretty much how we go. A lot of our shooters feed off of him.”
On Tuesday’s first scoring play, Collins drove through the lane and zipped a pass to Alexander Williams, who swished a 3-pointer from the right corner.
“This kid can flat out shoot the ball,” Whiten said of Williams, who hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and seven rebounds.
The Cougars also got 3s from Jack McGaha, Collins and Adrian Adlam early in the first half. Collins said the Cougars focused on such shots in practice.
“Because we felt earlier in the season, we were getting the shots we wanted, we just weren’t able to knock ‘em down,” Collins said.
McGaha had 11 points, three assists and two steals.
“High basketball IQ, knows what to do in certain situations,” Whiten said of McGaha. “He’s a tremendous coach on the floor, very disciplined, a very unselfish player.”
Brayden Jones had 14 points and 10 rebounds for FCC.
The Cougars had players who could contribute, they just needed time to put the pieces together.
“New team, new coach, learning each other’s weaknesses and strengths,” Hallowell said. “Trying to jell together and hopefully win some games.”
